DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina Mother Missing After Argument With BoyfriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWagener, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student, faculty member found dead on South Carolina campus
The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.
Lexington-Richland 5 reinstates foreign exchange student program
IRMO, S.C. — Recently Lexington-Richland School District 5 decided to reinstate their foreign exchange student program. "The night after the board approved, we had three come in (to enroll)," said Teresa Farell, Dutch Fork counseling director. Now, a new group of students, specifically foreign exchange students, are rushing into...
Carwash today aims to help SC State student in need of liver transplant
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Just four months after the loss of Amya Carr, a member of South Carolina State's Champagne Dance Team, the squad is going through another trying time. Aiyana Colbert is currently at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in waiting. "She needs a new liver and it will have...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942
“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
Summerton hosts unveiling of Briggs vs. Elliott historical park
SUMMERTON, S.C. — A piece of history is now prominently displayed in Clarendon County, as the Briggs vs. Elliott Historical Park was unveiled. The Briggs v. Elliott case helped in the fight to desegregate America's schools. The lawsuit was eventually grouped in with the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that abolished segregation in schools.
30 schools in Sumter receive free litter kits to educate students on keeping community clean
SUMTER, S.C. — Students at 30 different public and private schools throughout Sumter are receiving free litter lesson kits. They can build environments in these boxes, which will teach them about pollution and recycling. Fifth grader Isaac Cannon saw the kit for the first time today. He told me...
wach.com
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Midlands high school football: September 2 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!. Here are the Midlands area matchups we're following tonight. SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL) Crestwood 50 Andrew Jackson 49 (OT) Eau Claire 13 Pelion 20 (Thursday game) Goose Creek 14 Sumter 31. Green Sea Floyds 40 Mullins 0. Greer 56 Blue Ridge 20.
live5news.com
SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
Trailblazing Brigadier General reflects on legacy, aims to inspire other women
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Retired Brigadier General Twanda Young was a trailblazer for women in the U.S. Army. She is the first woman commissioned from the ROTC program at South Carolina State to earn the rank of Brigadier General. “I saw that what I was doing was making an impact...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
Richland County reopens rental assistance applications after freeze
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County officially reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on September 1st. The county initially froze applications for fear of no new money coming to help those applications already being processed. “The state said, 'We have more funds, can you use them?' And...
Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School teacher arrested on campus Friday
49-year-old Thomas "Russ" Schneider, of Grovetown, is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
Project Life celebrates 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Project Life: Positeen is celebrating 30 years of service to Orangeburg youth. The learning center was opened in 1992 by councilwoman Liz Keitt. “We knew the Lord had to be a part of it and doing all of this, we just obeyed him because we knew the children needed the help," said Keitt.
townandtourist.com
50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
15-year-old charged with bringing loaded gun to Spring Valley High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Spring Valley High School in Richland County on Friday, according to deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student, whose name is not being released because of his age,...
FOX Carolina
District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 released a statement in regards to a potential case of monkeypox at a middle school. District officials said they learned the potential case at Northside Middle School on Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine the next steps.
Have you seen her? Family of missing Columbia mother pleading for answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a Midlands woman is pleading for answers after she went missing from her Aiken County home weeks ago. Krystal Anderson, a Columbia native, disappeared on August. 20. The search has been an emotional one, her sister Shadira Smothers said, as the investigation stretches...
