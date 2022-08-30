ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

News19 WLTX

Lexington-Richland 5 reinstates foreign exchange student program

IRMO, S.C. — Recently Lexington-Richland School District 5 decided to reinstate their foreign exchange student program. "The night after the board approved, we had three come in (to enroll)," said Teresa Farell, Dutch Fork counseling director. Now, a new group of students, specifically foreign exchange students, are rushing into...
CHAPIN, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942

“J” is for Johnson, Isaac Samuel Leevy (b. 1942). Attorney, legislator. A native of Columbia, Johnson attended the University of Minnesota and completed all requirements for an associate degree in mortuary science. He returned to Columbia and joined his family’s undertaking business. He continued his education at Benedict College and in 1968 graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School. In 1970 Johnson, as a Democrat, made a successful bid for the South Carolina House of Representatives. In 1980 he chose not to seek re-election and concentrated on his law practice—gaining a reputation as being among the best trial lawyers in the state. In 1985 he became the first African American president of the South Carolina Bar Association. In 1993 Isaac Samuel Levy Johnson was inducted into the South Carolina Black Hall of Fame.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Summerton hosts unveiling of Briggs vs. Elliott historical park

SUMMERTON, S.C. — A piece of history is now prominently displayed in Clarendon County, as the Briggs vs. Elliott Historical Park was unveiled. The Briggs v. Elliott case helped in the fight to desegregate America's schools. The lawsuit was eventually grouped in with the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that abolished segregation in schools.
SUMMERTON, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

SLED investigating on-campus deaths at UofSC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking into two on-campus deaths that happened at the University of South Carolina. SLED officials say the deaths happened at separate locations and appear to be unrelated. Details are limited at this point. There is no official word yet...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring. "We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.
CAMDEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district

LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
COLUMBIA, SC
townandtourist.com

50 Best Things To Do in Columbia, SC (All Ages!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. South Carolina’s capital Columbia is a city packed with exciting spots. With heartwarming hospitality from locals and easily navigable streets, this city is a great place for tourists. The city has so much to offer from family-friendly parks to historical sites and lots more.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to potential case of monkey pox at school

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 released a statement in regards to a potential case of monkeypox at a middle school. District officials said they learned the potential case at Northside Middle School on Sunday and contacted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to determine the next steps.
GREENWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

