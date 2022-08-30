ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Liberty County Rescue: A Menagerie of Animals Including Donkeys, Horses, Goats and Fowl

More Than 70 Emaciated Animals Severely Neglected Now Under Professional Care. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued dozens of emaciated farm animals last yesterday including two donkeys, two horses, 11 goats, a dog and 58 birds that included ducks, turkeys, geese, chickens and guinea fowl who were roaming among deceased animals at a Dayton property off CR 401.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home

Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals

On August 30, 2022, at about 10:30 pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26-year-old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57-year-old male also from Houston.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KIAH

Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children

HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas

SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
SPRING, TX
fox26houston.com

Kids in CPS custody with nowhere to go get help from 2 Kingwood women

HOUSTON - There are some children in Child Protective Services custody who have nowhere to go and no hope left. "These kids have seen family members murdered, they have been sexually trafficked, and they have been abused and neglected," said foster care volunteer Marla Wortman. Many of them have no...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions

Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
HOUSTON, TX

