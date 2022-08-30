Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Liberty County Rescue: A Menagerie of Animals Including Donkeys, Horses, Goats and Fowl
More Than 70 Emaciated Animals Severely Neglected Now Under Professional Care. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office rescued dozens of emaciated farm animals last yesterday including two donkeys, two horses, 11 goats, a dog and 58 birds that included ducks, turkeys, geese, chickens and guinea fowl who were roaming among deceased animals at a Dayton property off CR 401.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
bluebonnetnews.com
Houston SPCA, LCSO deputies seize animals from Dayton area home
Houston SPCA and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 1, rescued dozens of animals from a home on CR 401 in the Old River area of south Liberty County. The decaying remains of a donkey in the driveway of the home was only part of the impetus for the seizure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Pet theft scheme discovered during stop of stolen U-Haul full of malnourished dogs
The 26-year-old allegedly claimed to transport dogs cross-country, but instead sold them. One dog was discovered with a "gruesome" injury consistent with a chemical burn.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Cruelty to Animals
On August 30, 2022, at about 10:30 pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck in the 3000 block of College Park in the Woodlands. The occupants were detained and identified as Tiara Alsaid, a 26-year-old female from Houston, and Anthony Johnson, a 57-year-old male also from Houston.
Houston mother creates Flip Lok to protect school children
HOUSTON (KIAH) – School is back in session, but with that comes the risk of school shootings. So far this year there have been 28 school shootings and one of those was not far from here at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Well, one local mother has taken it upon herself to protect our children. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Crystal Baughman, 43, Spring, Texas
SPRING, TX -- 43-year-old Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane in Spring, Texas on August 12, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Crystal was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Crystal has dark blonde hair and blue eyes and has a Chinese character tattooed on her left hip.
fox26houston.com
Kids in CPS custody with nowhere to go get help from 2 Kingwood women
HOUSTON - There are some children in Child Protective Services custody who have nowhere to go and no hope left. "These kids have seen family members murdered, they have been sexually trafficked, and they have been abused and neglected," said foster care volunteer Marla Wortman. Many of them have no...
Miranda Lambert Says This Texas City Is Her 'Favorite Place On Earth'
"Sounds like heaven to me!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
'Building collapse' reported at downtown Houston aquarium, 1 person injured
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported building collapse at the downtown Houston aquarium. Details are very limited but the Houston Fire Department said a piece of metal fell off the aquarium building and cut a person's leg. The condition of the person injured is unknown.
1 man dies after plane he was on with 2 others crashed into Tomball mobile home community, DPS says
The Houston-bound flight appeared to have engine troubles right outside Hooks Airport before it went down in the mobile home community, DPS says.
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Battleship Texas docks in Galveston after daylong, historic tow
Crews got underway at 6 a.m. to move the historic vessel. Now, needed repairs will return to its former glory.
Click2Houston.com
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HARRIS COUNTY – Funeral arrangements honoring fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin were announced Friday. Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family in east Harris County on Aug. 28. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Inspire Church,...
Click2Houston.com
Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions
Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
Corpus Christi man helps escort Battleship USS Texas through ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was moving day for a piece of history with ties to the Lone Star State. The Battleship USS Texas permanently left its longtime home in La Porte, for a temporary move 35 miles down the coast to Galveston. At 110 years old, she is...
Comments / 2