HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Changes to Montana’s apprenticeship rules has brought in a record number of apprentices to the state. This week, Governor Greg Gianforte said more than 700 people have become apprentices in 2022, which is on track to surpass the totals from the past three years combined. This comes as the state Department of Labor changed their guidelines to allow one journeyman to supervise two apprentices. Previously, the state required two journeymen to supervise one apprentice.

MONTANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO