kotatv.com
Rapid City breaks sales tax record
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sales tax receipts for Rapid City set a record at $3.7 million for June, breaking the previous record of $3.63 million set last December. June’s sale tax receipts represent a 9.83% increase compared to last year’s receipts for the same month. “The June...
KFYR-TV
Record number of apprenticeships this year in Montana
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Changes to Montana’s apprenticeship rules has brought in a record number of apprentices to the state. This week, Governor Greg Gianforte said more than 700 people have become apprentices in 2022, which is on track to surpass the totals from the past three years combined. This comes as the state Department of Labor changed their guidelines to allow one journeyman to supervise two apprentices. Previously, the state required two journeymen to supervise one apprentice.
KFYR-TV
High inputs cut into potentially above-average profits for farmers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s harvest season. Even though some farmers are seeing record or near record yields, they might not see increased profits because of high input prices. With harvest underway for barley and spring wheat, farmers in North Dakota are banking on a good crop. “Yields are...
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
KFYR-TV
ND extends $150 million pipeline offer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy companies have been given another opportunity to apply for a grant to build a gas pipeline from North Dakota’s oil fields to the eastern part of the state. The state’s Industrial Commission has extended a $150 million grant offer until December 15. The original...
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota.
South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly...
KFYR-TV
‘Game-changing’ industries looking to build in northwest North Dakota
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The oil boom is still active throughout northwest North Dakota, and Williston Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko says a “second” boom could be coming in the form of value-added industries. Local and state officials discussed several big projects as a part of...
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 South Dakota State Fair underway in Huron
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The walkways and exhibit halls were busy for the for the first day of the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. For some, the fair is an annual tradition, coming back year after year to see old faces. For others, it’s an opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the state.
KFYR-TV
A look at ND’s new haze plan: includes no new measures to reduce pollution
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There won’t be major changes made to address hazy conditions in North Dakota. That’s because researchers from the Department of Environmental Quality said 70% of visibility-impacting haze comes from out of state, specifically from wildfires, which are out of DEQ’s control. Between now...
newscenter1.tv
Two important things to know about the future of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wednesday’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting in Rapid City made two decisions that will impact Rapid City moving forward. First, the committee approved $12,000 for a future entertainment impact study looking at The Monument and its financial contributions to the region. Three groups are...
sdpb.org
Dream Design to host groundbreaking for new industrial park
Rapid City is gaining a new source of economic growth with the addition of an industrial park south of town. Dream Design International Inc., a local development firm, is hosting a groundbreaking event at 4 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the Black Hills Industrial Center. "It's a chance...
KFYR-TV
Montana farmers see improvement from last year’s harvest, but issues persist
LAMBERT, M.T. (KUMV) - Harvest season is progressing for farmers across North Dakota and Montana. While high amounts of precipitation helped alleviate the drought this year, farmers still had several issues to deal with. Dylan Klasna is finishing up his work on the farm near Lambert, Montana this week. He...
KELOLAND TV
SD’s AG office returns to having a spokesman
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Vargo didn’t have a lot of time to prepare when the governor appointed the Pennington County state’s attorney to replace Jason Ravnsborg as South Dakota attorney general on June 28. One of the first things Vargo did as the new interim AG...
dakotanewsnow.com
Glacial Lakes Energy voices support for carbon pipeline
MINA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Glacial Lakes Energy Plant in Mina held a media day Wednesday to provide information as to why they’re joining Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline project. State representatives, emergency managers and press gathered at the Mina ethanol plant Wednesday to hear...
dakotafreepress.com
Oxfam: South Dakota Middling for Workers
As it tries to recruit immigrant labor for the next big slaughterhouse, South Dakota will have trouble standing out as a great place for workers. Oxfam’s new evaluation of worker compensation and conditions in the 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico ranks South Dakota just 27th-best for workers and just 30th-best for women in the workforce.
KFYR-TV
Federal funding to help repair 2020 spring flood damage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is set to receive more than a million dollars in federal funding to help repair damage to eastern and central North Dakota roads from the Spring 2020 flood. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is sending the ND Department of Transportation more...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
KFYR-TV
Erica Thunder named to newly created position
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will also work on addressing systemic problems, developing community resources, and enhancing cultural programs.
South Dakota Sets Locations for September Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the September locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up 13 sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in August, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS...
