Report: Texans Release Veteran Quarterback Ahead of Season

Houston hopes to keep him on the practice squad.

The Texans intend to release veteran backup quarterback Jeff Driskel as they trim down their roster to its final 53-man count, as first reported by Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle .

Driskel, who returned to Houston on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, found himself behind second-year signal-caller Davis Mills and former Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen on the depth chart at the end of the team’s preseason slate. The Texans opted to keep just two quarterback on the roster headed into the regular season, leaving the 29-year-old as the odd man out.

Driskel will now make way for the waiver wire, but could return to Houston’s practice squad in the coming days, according to Kubena.

Driskel played in one game for the Texans last season, his first with the organization, but did not throw a pass. Since getting selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the 49ers, the former Florida and Louisiana Tech quarterback has had stints with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

In 16 games and nine starts over the course of his professional career, Driskel has amassed 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

