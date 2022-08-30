ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Texans Release Veteran Quarterback Ahead of Season

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago

Houston hopes to keep him on the practice squad.

The Texans intend to release veteran backup quarterback Jeff Driskel as they trim down their roster to its final 53-man count, as first reported by Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle .

Driskel, who returned to Houston on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, found himself behind second-year signal-caller Davis Mills and former Commanders quarterback Kyle Allen on the depth chart at the end of the team’s preseason slate. The Texans opted to keep just two quarterback on the roster headed into the regular season, leaving the 29-year-old as the odd man out.

Driskel will now make way for the waiver wire, but could return to Houston’s practice squad in the coming days, according to Kubena.

Driskel played in one game for the Texans last season, his first with the organization, but did not throw a pass. Since getting selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the 49ers, the former Florida and Louisiana Tech quarterback has had stints with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

In 16 games and nine starts over the course of his professional career, Driskel has amassed 2,120 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Comments / 26

Van Quick
4d ago

You all make make me feel better. I’m a Bears fan. I thought my team was the only team with QB issues. Of course the Bears QB issue has been going on for 80 years.

Reply(2)
6
AJ Gregory Murphy
4d ago

I don't think it's coincidental that the Dallas Cowboys just released both of the backup quarterbacks they had behind Dak Prescott and this guy is available.

Reply(1)
5
 

