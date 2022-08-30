ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

TBI: Skeletal remains of girl found in East TN in 1985 identified

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XVw2f_0hbFNpr000

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that DNA analyses connected the skeletal remains of a girl that were found nearly four decades ago in Campbell County to a teenager reported missing out of Indiana in 1978.

The April 3, 1985, discovery of skeletal remains followed about seven years after family members of Tracy Sue Walker (DOB 6/2/63) say she went missing. The TBI states the remains were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley.

Johnson City police looking for suspect in Sunday morning shooting

Forensic anthropologists at the time determined that the skeletal remains had belonged to a white girl between the ages of 10-15, but they were not able to confirm her identity, leading to her becoming known as “Baby Girl.”

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI) received a sample of the remains in 2007, and researchers developed a DNA profile and entered the information into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) as well as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in hopes for answers.

Several more years would pass before a TBI agent and intelligence analyst in 2013 revisited the case by searching for leads. They didn’t receive a break for nearly a decade.

CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation

In early 2022 — nine years after the TBI delved into the cold case again — TBI investigators and the University of Tennessee Anthropology Department sent a sample of the remains to the private human DNA analysis laboratory, Othram, where scientists performed forensic genetic genealogy testing.

The break came in June when Othram discovered potential family members near Lafayette, Indiana, whom a TBI agent contacted. Those individuals confirmed they had a family member go missing from the area in 1978.

TBI agents, with assistance from the Lafayette Police Department, obtained familial DNA information to pinpoint possible siblings. Authorities sent the evidence to the TBI Crime Lab in Nashville to be entered into CODIS.

This week, UNTCHI positively identified the remains of “Baby Girl” to have belonged to Walker. The TBI asked for the public’s help in determining the circumstances that led to Walker’s death and how she ended up in Campbell County. Anyone with information about the case or regarding individuals Walker may have been with before her death should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Man found dead inside Knoxville Taco Bell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was found dead at a restaurant on Walbrook Drive. A spokesperson from Knoxville Police share that officers responded to the Taco Bell at 8615 Walbrook Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found a man unresponsive in the men’s bathroom. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. KPD says […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
State
Indiana State
City
Nashville, TN
wvlt.tv

Information sought after 1 dies in Hamblen County crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking information on a deadly crash that happened on July 1. Larry Hipshire, 52, of Newport, was driving a Toyota Tacoma in the slow lane of I-81 S when he struck the rear of an unknown vehicle at around 4:00 a.m., according to a report obtained by WVLT News. He was pronounced dead following the crash.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Caryville PD, TBI investigating after teen found dead

The TBI and Caryville Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl. The girl’s name had not been made public as of the time this report was filed, but authorities say her body was found in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday. Authorities issued a “be on the lookout,” or.
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person died after a shooting Friday afternoon. According to police, officers arrived at the 1400 block of Washington Avenue near Mitchell Street around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Hawkins County motorcycle crash injures two

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A motorcycle crash that happened Saturday at 11:46 a.m. on State Route 66 at Berry Road has left two people injured. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), a 2001 Suzuki GSX was traveling south on State Route 66 when it veered off the right side of the road into […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tbi#Shooting#Skeletal Remains#Ccso
wvlt.tv

Man stabs assailant after confrontation, police say

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday night, Bean Station Police Department officers responded to a local business in Bean Station because of reports of a fight between two men. One man walked back to his car when the other attempted to assault him, according to BSPD officials. The man...
BEAN STATION, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
993thex.com

Joint Hawkins Investigation Leads To Two Church Hill Arrests On Heroin/ Fentanyl Possession

Authorities with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI arrest two Church Hill men for possession of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl. 58 year old David Davis, and 53 year old Jackie Lynn Spears were caught with 34 grams of the drugs following a joint investigation on August 30. Davis is thought to have been trafficking heroin from Knoxville into Hawkins County. Officers also identified Spears as a co-conspirator in the drug distribution. Both Davis and Spears were transported to the Hawkins County Detention Center.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police officers recovered two guns and arrested two people following a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Community Engagement Response Team officers stopped a vehicle on Addison Street on Aug. 31, for a non-functioning brake light, according to officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville, body sent for autopsy

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 17-year-old girl was found dead in Caryville Tuesday, according to officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found on Tennessee Street, according to CCSO officials. WVLT News spoke to the girl’s mother, Carol Ann Wilson, who identified her as Kimber Marie Wilson. Carol Ann Wilson also told WVLT News that the girl was five months pregnant.
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man taken into custody following disturbance at West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a Knoxville man fired gunshots Tuesday morning in his apartment in a disturbance that authorities say started as a landlord-tenant "dispute," according to the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Brentway Circle in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy