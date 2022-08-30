Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure
If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
33 animals rescued from neglectful conditions in Hardeman County
The Animal Rescue Corps rescued 33 animals from what they're calling desperate conditions in a Hardeman County property.
Dozens of suffering animals in poor conditions in Hardeman County surrendered
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. -- A tip led to the seizure of more than 30 animals in Hardeman County. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a trailer in Pocahontas, where they witnessed animals in poor health and in inhumane conditions, according to Animal Rescue Corps, who rescued all 33 animals, including 29 dogs and four cats.
Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger
Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
1 in hospital after crash on I-240 E, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a crash at I-240 E Friday morning. All eastbound traffic lanes on I-240 E at 385 W were shut down for a time, according to Memphis Police. Traffic is moving once again. Memphis Fire officials said they received a...
Man dead, 2 hurt in crash near U of M, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured. Officers responded to a 2-car crash at Central Avenue and Highland Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. A man, 42, was taken to Regional One but did not...
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
Memphis Police Charge Cleotha Abston With Kidnapping Eliza Fletcher
DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police announced early Sunday morning a break in the case of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old school teacher and mother who was kidnapped while jogging. Police say they have formally charged Cleotha Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Abston had been picked up by...
The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum
Once a key part of helping escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, Slave Haven is now a museum dedicated to sharing the tales of those who successfully made their way to freedom. The museum shares with visitors how a series of tunnels and trap doors allowed travelers to stay hidden. It also provides actual artifacts from the time period.
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
Woman allegedly kicked and urinated on MPD officers during arrest, broke camera in squad car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting MPD officers and damaging a squad car. The incident unfolded Sept. 1 when Memphis Police responded to a disorderly conduct call in the 3000 block of Thomas Street. The suspect, Janae Patrick, 25, was refusing to leave, police...
Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
Traffic clear after car overturns on I-240 and Millbranch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is heavy this morning after a car overturned at I-240 and Millbranch after a car overturned. Memphis Police Department arrived at the scene 6:25 a.m. The eastbound left lane and the left shoulder lane were both both blocked. All lanes have now been reopened. ABC24...
Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
City Watch issued for missing 3-year-old boy, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has issued a City Watch alert for a missing 3-year-old boy. Ketas Mebane was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, after leaving a family member’s house in the 1500 block of Cella in Orange Mound Wednesday evening.
