Munford, TN

actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
WREG

Overton Park search connected to missing jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Medical situation causes Goodman Road closure

If you were traveling in or near Goodman Road at I-55 and Southcrest Parkway in Southaven at mid-day Thursday, you likely encountered some traffic problems due to an incident with a man reported to have a mental health issue. Southaven police officers and DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Munford, TN
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

New safety measures following gun scare at school

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Police Charge Cleotha Abston With Kidnapping Eliza Fletcher

DEVELOPING STORY: Memphis Police announced early Sunday morning a break in the case of Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old school teacher and mother who was kidnapped while jogging. Police say they have formally charged Cleotha Abston, 38, with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Abston had been picked up by...
MEMPHIS, TN
violetskyadventures.com

The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum

Once a key part of helping escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, Slave Haven is now a museum dedicated to sharing the tales of those who successfully made their way to freedom. The museum shares with visitors how a series of tunnels and trap doors allowed travelers to stay hidden. It also provides actual artifacts from the time period.
MEMPHIS, TN
Public Safety
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man gets kidnapper’s gun and shoots him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man kidnapped at a busy Orange Mound intersection was able to fight back and shoot his abductor. The victim said he was also shot in the hand during a struggle over the suspect’s gun. It happened late Wednesday night in the 2700 block of Lamar Avenue. The victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Traffic clear after car overturns on I-240 and Millbranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic is heavy this morning after a car overturned at I-240 and Millbranch after a car overturned. Memphis Police Department arrived at the scene 6:25 a.m. The eastbound left lane and the left shoulder lane were both both blocked. All lanes have now been reopened. ABC24...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Bartlett school crossing guard celebrates 30 years on the job

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Colleagues celebrated Elizabeth Carver as she marked 30 years on the job as a crossing guard in Bartlett. According to the Bartlett Police Department, Carver worked her post Thursday afternoon under the watchful eye of Mayor McDonald, the entire police administration, and a ton of friends and family.
BARTLETT, TN

