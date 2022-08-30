WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator outside Polk elementary school

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A nearly eight-foot alligator was captured outside a school in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Polk County Public Schools.

“If you’re an alligator trying to enroll in a [Polk County Public] school, there’s one obvious choice: Spessard Holland Elementary,” the district said. “Home of the Gators.”

District officials said Dr. Lacey Golden, the school’s principal, came to campus early Tuesday and found a 7-foot 11-inch “creature” hanging out near her parking spot.

After she called the Bartow Police Department, officers quickly arrived.

In a video, a bystander can be heard asking if the officer had trapped an alligator before. Another voice can be heard answering, “He used to be an FW trapper.”

In just under one minute, the officer wrangled the alligator and wrapped its snout in electrical tape to keep its jaws shut. The officer was met with cheers and a round of applause.

The district joked, “‘Spessie’ was taken into custody without incident. Go Gators.”

