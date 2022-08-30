ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Rewinding No. 1 Alabama's opening win against Utah State

The Alabama 2022 football season is here. The Crimson Tide opened against Utah State with a batch of transfers and freshmen making debuts inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies (1-1) rallied from a two-touchdown deficit last week to beat UConn at home. But in Tuscaloosa on SEC Network, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young exploded for six touchdowns in three quarters. The Crimson Tide (1-0) covered the massive 41.5-point spread in its 55-0 win.
AL.com

What Nick Saban said after Alabama's 55-0 win over Utah State

Alabama won its 21st consecutive opener Saturday night when it shutout Utah State, 55-0, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here were the highlights from Nick Saban’s postgame news conference:. -- Saban: “I was really pleased with the way the players approached this game. I thought we had good energy, good intensity,...
AL.com

QB Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State past Davidson

Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to a 35-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday. Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Matt LaRoche led the Gamecocks with 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.
wbrc.com

UAB working to better the fan experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
saturdaydownsouth.com

UAB players show love to Bill Clark in special on-field moment

Bill Clark might no longer be calling the plays at UAB, but his impact is still felt inside the wall of the Blazers’ program. On Thursday night, Clark’s former players honored him in one of the more inspiring ways. Leading 38-0 at halftime over Alabama A&M, UAB players...
birminghamtimes.com

How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

