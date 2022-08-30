Read full article on original website
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 3
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
Utah St coach: Alabama is the best football team I’ve ever seen
Utah State coach Blake Anderson said he didn’t mince words when describing the task. He saw the tape and there was no denying the chasm between what’s in his locker room and the opposition they’d see in Tuscaloosa. The 55-0 Alabama win over his Aggies confirmed everything...
Alabama A&M falls to UAB season opener
The Alabama A&M football team fell behind early, as UAB got the win in the 2022 season opener.
Rewinding No. 1 Alabama’s opening win against Utah State
The Alabama 2022 football season is here. The Crimson Tide opened against Utah State with a batch of transfers and freshmen making debuts inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies (1-1) rallied from a two-touchdown deficit last week to beat UConn at home. But in Tuscaloosa on SEC Network, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young exploded for six touchdowns in three quarters. The Crimson Tide (1-0) covered the massive 41.5-point spread in its 55-0 win.
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
Alabama State off to 2-0 start after defeating Miles College
Dematrius Davis and Myles Crawley threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Alabama State held on to defeat Division II Miles College 21-13 on Saturday night. Stanto Dunn scored late in the first quarter to make it 21-0 but couldn’t muster any more against the Golden Bears. Jayce...
What Nick Saban said after Alabama’s 55-0 win over Utah State
Alabama won its 21st consecutive opener Saturday night when it shutout Utah State, 55-0, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Here were the highlights from Nick Saban’s postgame news conference:. -- Saban: “I was really pleased with the way the players approached this game. I thought we had good energy, good intensity,...
Watch Will Anderson destroy Utah State running back; Social media reaction is immediate
Will Anderson didn’t wait long Saturday to remind the college football world he is one of the premier players in the country. Alabama’s 6-foot-4, 243-pound junior obliterated a play - and a Utah State running back - on a zone-read by quarterback Logan Bonner in the first quarter and the Tide leading 17-0. Clearly, Bonner chose poorly.
Birmingham, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson-Olin High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
QB Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State past Davidson
Zion Webb ran for three touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Jacksonville State to a 35-17 victory over Davidson on Saturday. Webb finished 9-of-20 passing for 158 yards and an interception. He carried seven times for 55 yards rushing. Matt LaRoche led the Gamecocks with 63 yards rushing on 13 carries.
wbrc.com
UAB working to better the fan experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UAB players show love to Bill Clark in special on-field moment
Bill Clark might no longer be calling the plays at UAB, but his impact is still felt inside the wall of the Blazers’ program. On Thursday night, Clark’s former players honored him in one of the more inspiring ways. Leading 38-0 at halftime over Alabama A&M, UAB players...
Saban declares war on depth charts: ‘I know y’all think I’m crazy’
Nick Saban was on one Saturday night. Fresh off a 55-0 season-opening win over Utah State, the Crimson Tide coach was ready for a few rounds of verbal chess in the news conference. The biggest loser: Depth charts. Bottom line: They might be gone too. The boiling point came after...
Ahmari Williams runs, passes Hoover past rival Spain Park in 2nd half
A determined defense was almost too much for the Hoover football team Friday night, but an old-school play taken from the playground and run to perfection by Ahmari Williams broke an early tie and ended up being the game-winning score. The fourth-ranked Bucs made mistakes, turned the ball over and...
wbrc.com
‘It’s worth it’: Gardendale football managers’ selfless work helps fuel the Rockets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Sideline is bringing you the Plays that Matter. In addition to the touchdowns and interceptions, we’ll show you the people making a difference off the field. This week you’ll meet two Gardendale football managers who make the plays that matter so their team...
Nick Saban on first radio show of season: ‘I like this team, I really do’
For the first time this season, Nick Saban appeared on his weekly radio show, “Hey Coach,” on Thursday evening. The hour-long appearance began at 7 p.m. CT and was hosted by Chris Stewart, who will also fill in for Eli Gold in the radio booth for Alabama’s opener Saturday night.
birminghamtimes.com
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena
There are "ongoing conversations" about when the project will get off the ground, partly due to record inflation numbers.
Gardendale, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gardendale High School football team will have a game with Mortimer Jordan High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
As homicides escalate, Birmingham Times, AL.com launch joint series on gun violence
Earlier this year, Yasmine Wright, a 10th grader at Wenonah High School, left her job at the Birmingham Zoo after working her shift, something she had done for weeks prior. The 16-year-old never made it home. Yasmine was killed by stray gunfire that also left another man dead. Two weeks...
