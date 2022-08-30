With 20 different in-house brews on draft, Celis has a proprietary pint that’s sure to quench the thirst of any beer aficionado. Featuring seven TVs across two different indoor spaces and the brewery’s revamped outdoor hangout, there are plenty of options for staking out a good view of the game. Plus, if you get hungry, you can grab a taco from the excellent Con Todo food truck onsite. Celis will be open early on Longhorn game days throughout the season.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO