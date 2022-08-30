ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Stylish Texas Women Convened at The Commodore Perry Estate in Austin for Brandon Maxwell’s Joyful Collection

Marla Hurley, Tara Martin, Tiffany Moon Ann Ayre, Brian McCulloch, Greggory Burk (Photo by Kristen Kilpatrick) Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi, and Austin philanthropist Andra Liemandt, CEO of The Kindness Campaign, hosted a glamorous poolside lunch and intimate shopping event to celebrate New York designer Brandon Maxwell at The Commodore Perry Estate, an Auberge Resort, in Austin. That city holds a special place in the Longview, Texas native’s heart; it’s where Maxwell designed two of his best-selling collections while staying at friend Erin Driscoll Thornton’s guest house during the pandemic.
How to Dress for Game Day, According to Loreal Sarkisian

Named a style icon in Austin Monthly’s 2022 Best of ATX awards, Loreal Sarkisian knows how to achieve the most memorable game day looks. Here, the professional wardrobe stylist and wife of Longhorn football head coach Steve Sarkisian gives her top five tips for what to wear to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium during home games this fall.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
Opinion: Gentrification will erode what we love about central Texas

In early June, the local community mourned the loss of the San Marcos location of Half Price Books. After two decades in San Marcos, the store owners cited rising rent costs as a significant reason to close up shop for good. Further up the IH-35 corridor, long-time Austinites were disappointed...
Where to Watch UT Football This Fall

With 20 different in-house brews on draft, Celis has a proprietary pint that’s sure to quench the thirst of any beer aficionado. Featuring seven TVs across two different indoor spaces and the brewery’s revamped outdoor hangout, there are plenty of options for staking out a good view of the game. Plus, if you get hungry, you can grab a taco from the excellent Con Todo food truck onsite. Celis will be open early on Longhorn game days throughout the season.
Form Meets Function with These Eye-Catching, Stadium-Approved Bags

When it came to attending live sporting events in college, Skyler Stephens Messina could always be counted on for her enthusiasm. “I went to Texas for undergrad and law school, and when I was in undergrad, I loved college football so much that I would go to random games, even [ones] not in Texas,” she says. “We would drive to LSU games with my girlfriends.”
Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
Erica's First Holy Shit

What is Erica's First Holy Shit? Aside from being the debut feature from the eccentric, vivacious, and sex positive Erica Nix it is, as Satan describes it, "a psycho-sexual journey of self-discovery" for the very famous (Austin-specific) workout and fitness guru. This could have been the year's strangest campaign commercial...
The Steeping Room to Close

Local bastion of fine teas and cuisine will shutter its Rosedale venue. Put a handful of loose tea in a heated pot of water right now, keep it simmering until the end of the month, and you might wind up with something as dark as the shadow this announcement casts on our diploid hearts:
Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin

When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
SNAP Benefits Amplified, Bacon Day Snoozes Up the Yum, 4th Tap Folds and SXSE Food Co. Moves, Garrison Brothers Release Bourbon Passport, and More

Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, citizen, it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the first week of September, deep in the wildly palpitating heart of Texas....
Former Marine builds successful small business in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - In this FOX 7 Care Force, we highlight how a former Marine living in Pflugerville went from medical separation to successful small business owner. Caleb White joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss his journey. MIKE WARREN: Caleb, how did this happen?. CALEB WHITE: With a lot...
