Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
LFD places 3rd in Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championship
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department is celebrating after coming in third place as a team at the Swiftwater Rescue Conference and Championships. Seven Lawton firefighters competed against 120 others from ten states and two countries at Oklahoma City Water Sports. Team Lawton placed second in the...
kswo.com
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
kswo.com
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
kswo.com
Rooted in Ranch Oak Reunion continues with banquet
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Rooted In Ranch Oak Home Coming Reunion continued Saturday evening in Lawton. Ranch Oak is Lawton’s first Black middle class housing addition, established in 1964. Organizers wanted to bring those with ties to the neighborhood together again for a Labor Day weekend reunion. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Ft. Sill soldier found dead
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ft. Sill officials say a soldier was found dead Friday evening on-post quarters. Officials have not released any further details other than this is an on going investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. “Every person on our team is family and we are deeply...
kswo.com
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
kswo.com
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
kswo.com
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kswo.com
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
kswo.com
Fletcher Free Fair continues Friday
FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Town of Fletcher is set to host their annual Free Fair this weekend at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, featuring beef, goat, sheep and swine shows. The event kicked off with Pioneer Heritage days before a main street parade on Friday morning, followed by a 6 p.m. swine show.
kswo.com
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
kswo.com
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews September Events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The month of September is a busy one for the Lawton Public Library. 7News spoke with Hannah Hiller, the Community Engagement Associate for the Lawton Public Library, about the many events they have coming up this month. One exciting concept returning to the library is their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Music lovers enjoy Medicine Park Blues Ball
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Medicine Park’s 16th Blues Ball music festival is continuing this weekend. Festivities kicked off Friday night with live music from local entertainers and started back up again Saturday afternoon. Blues lovers filled the town with music and enjoyed performances from some of the best...
kswo.com
Devol man charged in 2021 shooting death of David Hawk
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Devol man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting death has been sentenced. Joe Champion III has been sentenced to 18 years with the Department of Corrections. He pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in the death of David Hawk. Authorities say Champion was...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Labor Day Weekend!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Labor Day just around the corner, here’s what you can expect for the long weekend. Today highs will land in the mid 90s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the day and a slight chance for a few pop up showers in the east. Keep in mind, that’s really only a 10% chance of brief, isolated, non-severe showers.
kswo.com
STATE RELEASES MAP OF UNSAFE BRIDGES
Southwest Oklahoma. (KSWO) - Safety is a top priority when managing a bus full of children. To keep them safe... the state department of transportation has published a map of bridges that are unsafe for school buses to cross. The weight of a full school bus is more than some...
kswo.com
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
kswo.com
Medwatch: September is Sepsis Awareness Month
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - September is Sepsis Awareness Month both at the state and national levels. The CDC said sepsis killed over 200,000 people in the United States in 2019. What starts as an infection can turn into sepsis. The CDC reports that sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. Haylee Peterpaul, the sepsis coordinator at CCMH, said it’s something doctors and nurses see at Comanche County Memorial Hospital frequently.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: More sunshine to end the workweek, but rain chances linger into the weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, an upper-level low gradually moves away from Texoma bringing dry air into the area. This will limit the amount of showers after sunset with many areas staying dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. On Friday, a mix of...
Comments / 0