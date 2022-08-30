Effective: 2022-09-03 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-06 00:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: La Salle; Webb FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, La Salle and Webb. * WHEN...Until noon CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 850 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Callaghan and Ranchitos Las Lomas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LA SALLE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO