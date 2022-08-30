Read full article on original website
Laser melting: Fewer unknowns in the laser nanosynthesis of composites
Composite particles with submicron sizes can be produced by irradiating a suspension of nanoparticles with a laser beam. Violent physical and chemical processes take place during irradiation, many of which have been poorly understood to date. Recently completed experiments, carried out at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow, have shed new light on some of these puzzles.
'Plug-and-play' plasmonic metafibers for ultrafast fiber lasers
Integrating plasmonic metasurfaces on optical fiber tips forming so-called metafibers enriches the functionalities of an ordinary optical fiber, yielding a variety of advanced applications such as planar waveshaping, super-resolution imaging, and ultracompact sensing. However, to date, plasmonic metafibers have predominantly explored separate bare fibers, and little attention has been paid to their practical applications in nonlinear plasmonic regimes.
Recycling greenhouse gases: Nanoparticles on perovskite crystals avoid 'coking' effect
Wherever the production of harmful greenhouse gases cannot be prevented, they should be converted into something useful: this approach is called "carbon capture and utilization." Special catalysts are needed for this. Until now, however, the problem has been that a layer of carbon quickly forms on these catalysts—this is called "coking"—and the catalyst loses its effect.
Development of a new end-functionalization technique in polymer synthesis
Vinyl polymerization (polymerization of vinyl compounds) is a useful method for preparing sp3-carbon-based main-chain polymers including commodity plastics, where the polymer backbone is constructed from a two-carbon unit derived from vinyl groups of monomers. In contrast, polymerization of diazo compounds can construct the polymer backbone from one carbon unit, also...
Rethinking indoor air chemistry
People typically spend 90% of their lives inside, at home, at work, or in transport. Within these enclosed spaces, occupants are exposed to a multitude of chemicals from various sources, including outdoor pollutants penetrating indoors, gaseous emissions from building materials and furnishings, and products of our own activities such as cooking and cleaning. In addition, we are ourselves potent mobile emission sources of chemicals that enter the indoor air from our breath and skin.
Color change in space materials may help measure degradation remotely
For the next six months, a camera system on the exterior of the International Space Station (ISS) will be snapping photos of more than a dozen different material samples, gathering detailed information that will help researchers determine how—and why—the harsh conditions of space affect these materials. Among the issues to be studied are color changes that may indicate the degradation caused by exposure to the environment in space.
Serendipitous backyard experiment shines light on producing polymers
QUT researchers who conducted their experiment in a Brisbane backyard have found an unprecedented methodology for the production of microspheres. Their research, reported in the journal Nature Communications, is a result of a series of factors, including the COVID lockdown which impacted laboratory access, a decision to investigate a waste product and more than a decade of cutting-edge research into the power of light to make molecules.
Making stable molecules reactive with light
Researchers at Linköping University have used computer simulations to show that stable aromatic molecules can become reactive after absorbing light. The results, published in The Journal of Organic Chemistry, may have long-term applications in such areas as the storage of solar energy, pharmacology, and molecular machines. "Everyone knows that...
'Diamond rain' on giant icy planets could be more common than previously thought
A new study has found that "diamond rain," a long-hypothesized exotic type of precipitation on ice giant planets, could be more common than previously thought. In an earlier experiment, researchers mimicked the extreme temperatures and pressures found deep inside ice giants Neptune and Uranus and, for the first time, observed diamond rain as it formed.
A new catalyst to slow down global warming
Russian scientists have developed a new, highly efficient catalyst for carbon dioxide industrial processing that makes the process simple and inexpensive. Scientists from MISIS University, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry took part in the study. The results have been published in Materials. One of the...
Researchers propose new framework for regulating engineered crops
A Policy Forum article published today in Science calls for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered (GE) crops, arguing that current approaches for triggering safety testing vary dramatically among countries and generally lack scientific merit—particularly as advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering.
Video: 'Fuel to Mars' study heads to moon
A Duke research study is preparing to blast off to the Moon with NASA on Artemis I. Dr. Tim Hammond, professor of medicine at Duke, and co-investigator Dr. Holly Birdsall created the "Fuel to Mars" study to identify genes and gene pathways that fuel-producing algae use to survive deep space. A duplicate control experiment is housed at the Durham VA hospital to see how the algae grow without exposure to radiation and microgravity.
Improving foam stability in disinfectants with high ethanol concentrations
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the importance of wearing masks and disinfection of items has become paramount. As a result, there is now a greater need for effective, potent, and simple-to-apply disinfectants. Foam-type disinfectants are a leading candidate in this regard since they do not drip, keep the disinfected area visible, and are less likely to reach the user's eyes.
Motion of DNA linked to its damage response, ability to repair itself
A multidisciplinary team of Indiana University researchers have discovered that the motion of chromatin, the material that DNA is made of, can help facilitate effective repair of DNA damage in the human nucleus—a finding that could lead to improved cancer diagnosis and treatment. Their findings were recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Crime-scene technique identifies asteroid sites
Tens of tons of extraterrestrial solid material collide with Earth daily. Most of this material is small enough that it burns up in the atmosphere, but some fragments are large enough to cause quite a predicament. In 2013, a 20-meter-diameter body exploded over Chelyabinsk, seriously injuring more than 1,500 people.
Biochemists reveal how complex molecule moves iron through body
New research provides fresh insight into how an important class of molecules are created and moved in human cells. For years, scientists knew that mitochondria—specialized structures inside cells in the body that are essential for respiration and energy production—were involved in the assembly and movement of iron-sulfur cofactors, some of the most essential compounds in the human body. But until now, researchers didn't understand how exactly the process worked.
Less risk, less costs: Portable spectroscopy devices could soon become real
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool with a wide range of applications, including the magnetic resonance imaging that is used for diagnostic purposes in medicine. However, NMR often requires powerful magnetic fields to be generated, which limits the scope of its use. Researchers working at Johannes Gutenberg University...
Why do galaxies stop making stars? A huge collision in space provides new clues
Six billion years ago, two galaxies were colliding, their combined forces hurling a stream of gas hundreds of thousands of light years away. Reported this week by a team including Pitt astronomers, that unusual feature provides a new possible explanation for why galaxies stop forming stars. "One of the biggest...
First exoplanet image from James Webb Space Telescope revealed
Astronomers from the University of Exeter have led the effort to capture the first-ever direct image of an exoplanet using the pioneering James Webb Space Telescope. The remarkable image shows the gas giant HIP65426b, about five to 10 times the mass of Jupiter and formed 15–20 million years ago.
From wound healing to regeneration
The phenomenon of regeneration was discovered over 200 years ago in the freshwater polyp Hydra. Until now, however, it was largely unclear how the orderly regeneration of lost tissues or organs is activated after injury. In its investigations of Hydra, an interdisciplinary research team at Heidelberg University was able to show how wound healing signals released upon injury are converted into specific signals of pattern formation and cell differentiation. Essential components are the mitogen-activated protein kinases (MAPK) and the Wnt signaling pathway—molecular mechanisms that have remained relatively unchanged throughout evolution.
