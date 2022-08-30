ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Players and Veterans Come Together in Trailer for Nate Boyer Drama ‘MVP’

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIby6_0hbFLNVa00

Nate Boyer, the Green Beret turned NFL player turned actor-director, has released the trailer for his drama MVP .

The movie, due out in theaters in a limited release starting Sept. 14, is based on the true story of the formation of the non-profit Merging Vets & Players, founded by Boyer and Jay Glazer, which is meant to connect combat veterans and former professional athletes to assist with and provide support for the transition to civilian life.

The synopsis for MVP reads: “The film takes place on the streets of Hollywood and centers on the growing friendship between a struggling recently retired NFL player (Mo McRae) and a homeless veteran suffering from PTSD (Boyer). The movie reveals the common challenges faced by military veterans and professional athletes adjusting to a new life once the uniform comes off. With their ‘glory days’ behind them, the two men bond in search of real purpose and identity.”

Talia Jackson, Christina Ochoa and Dina Shihabi also star in the movie. Tom Arnold, Rich Eisen, Vietnam veteran Dan Lauria, and former professional athletes Randy Couture, Tony Gonzalez, Howie Long, Jarrod Bunch and Michael Strahan are also seen in the feature. For the drama, Wiz Khalifa wrote and performed the original song “Work4It”.

Sylvester Stallone executive produced the movie, which hails from FilmRise, GNC Live Well Foundation and Boyer’s Merging Vets & Players. Charles Berg, Boyer, Nicholas Gibeault, Weston Scott Higgins, and Jared Hoffman are produced the feature. Alongside Stallone, executive producers include Balboa Production’s Braden Aftergood, Jerry C. Craig, Glazer, McRae, Joe Newcomb and Shanna and Rob Schanen.

Said Boyer in a statement, “Like the two main characters in the film, many of us battle with personal struggles and are searching for that purpose, identity, and a community where we feel like we belong. We hope that the release of this film elevates that conversation with audiences everywhere, helping both veterans and former athletes understand that no matter what, We Got Your Back!”

GNC’s Josh Burris added: “MVP highlights the very real struggles combat veterans and retiring professional athletes face transitioning into everyday life. We’re committed to supporting the military community and working with FilmRise and their distribution partners to share this important film with a national audience is part of that dedication.”

In addition to the theatrical run, GNC Live Well Foundation will sponsor a film screening benefit tour featuring Boyer, along with local veterans and athletes, that will take place throughout the 2022-23 NFL season.

Watch the trailer for MVP below.

