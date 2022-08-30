ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Pilot walks away from emergency landing in a field off Chisholm Trail Parkway

KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdiGL_0hbFLMcr00

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a part of Fort Worth where there isn't an airport.

Officials say the small plane made an emergency landing in a field off Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pilot had an emegency and had to suddenly put the plane down where he could. It's not known at this time what the problem was.

The pilot was able to walk away after the plane skidded to a stop.

This is the second time in three days there has been an emergency plane landing. On Sunday, a plane with two pilots had to make an emergency landing in a field near Waxahachie. Neither of them was injured.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Big-Rig Crash, Fuel Spill Close I-45 South of Downtown Dallas Thursday

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 at East Overton Road in southern Dallas for several hours Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. on a bridge north of Overton. Officials with the Dallas Police Department told NBC 5 that the truck...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Waxahachie, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chisholm Trail Parkway#Emergency Landing#Pilot#Accident
CBS DFW

Family of victims in Fort Worth shooting speak out for the first time

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After losing two of their loved ones last weekend, a local family is speaking out for the first time. Three children were shot in a Forth Worth neighborhood on Sunday. "It's hard to express when somebody comes to where you live and takes away someone that you love," mother Tijuana West said. "They didn't just take one of our babies, they took two."West said she can't even describe the pain after her son and nephew were killed. 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe and his cousin, 5-year-old Rayshard Scott died after they were shot while standing in front of their...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Man wanted by FBI for murders in South Carolina caught in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 30-year-old fugitive who was wanted by the FBI was caught in Fort Worth earlier this week. Vangereil Dretreckes Miller was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in Chester County, South Carolina.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward

Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
FORT WORTH, TX
worldpipelines.com

C.H.M. Construction digging track trenching for water infrastructure projects

“If it involves digging dirt, we do it,” is the way Dakota Lunsford responds when asked what his company C.H.M. Construction LLC (CHM) does. Right now, in Parker County, Texas, outside of Fort Worth, that’s an excellent business to be in. Communities like Azle and Weatherford are in the middle of a housing development boom. Builders can’t put them up fast enough. Before the first board is framed, underground infrastructure must be installed, which happens to involve digging dirt, CHM’s specialty.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
sungazette.news

Police: Texan charged after verbal altercation turns physical

On Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., individuals known to each other became involved in a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Clarendon Boulevard that turned physical when the suspect allegedly stole the wallet and phone of a victim, Arlington police said. During the incident, the suspect allegedly stabbed the...
ARLINGTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy