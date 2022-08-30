Pilot walks away from emergency landing in a field off Chisholm Trail Parkway

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a part of Fort Worth where there isn't an airport.

Officials say the small plane made an emergency landing in a field off Chisholm Trail Parkway in Tarrant County about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pilot had an emegency and had to suddenly put the plane down where he could. It's not known at this time what the problem was.

The pilot was able to walk away after the plane skidded to a stop.

This is the second time in three days there has been an emergency plane landing. On Sunday, a plane with two pilots had to make an emergency landing in a field near Waxahachie. Neither of them was injured.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram