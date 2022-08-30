ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Car theft suspect leads Haltom City police on chase that results in gunshots and crash

By Iris Bekker, Austin York
 4 days ago

HALTOM CITY (1080 KRLD)- Fort Worth police say a man fired at officers multiple times Tuesday during a police chase that ended in a crash in Haltom City that hospitalized three people.

According to police, the getaway car struck a trailer off Denton Highway. The driver of the trailer was transported to the hospital.

Posted by Haltom City Police Department on Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Two other people were hit, one was not injured and the other was transported out of precaution and is in stable condition.Police say the suspects are in custody.

Police say the man fired multiple shots at two officers who were following but they did not fire any shots.

The man and woman ran following the crash but were taken into custody a short time later.

"The suspect who fired at the officers was someone we have been searching for as part of our violent crime initiative. He was on our radar." said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

The female driver was arrested for evading and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The man was arrested for three outstanding felony warrants, two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one for possession of a firearm by a felon and he will face additional charges.

Two weapons were recovered, including a long gun and handgun.

