Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Know Minerals Are Chemicals While Promoting Her Skincare Line, And It's Kind Of Hilarious

Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son at SpaceX's headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon Musk has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Texas, worth $45,000. Elon...
16 Married People Whose Mistakes Are So Sad They're Literally Hysterical
These spouse fails will be remembered for a long, long time.
"That Stuff Is So Overpriced": People Are Sharing Things They'd Never Spend Money On, Even If They Were Rich, And Points Are Being Made
"I don't care if I'm Jeff Bezos rich — that's just ridiculous."
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
Plz, Why Does Every Dad Do These 32 Things — It's Freaking Me Out
Dads love an ellipses.
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
People Are Sharing The Advice Their Parents Gave Them When They Were Younger That They Ended Up Being Right About
"When I was a kid I didn't know what they were talking about. Now that I'm an adult I see that it's true."
Timothée Chalamet Shared His Opinions On Social Media Culture And How It Impacts Those Who Participate In It
Timothée got real about his views on social media culture and the impact it has on today's youth.
People Are Sharing The Most Useless "Hacks" That Actually Make Cooking Way Harder Than It Needs To Be
Sure, you *can* do it this way, it just calls for more effort and takes basically forever.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Ross Lynch Read Your Thirst Tweets...And I Think Some Of Y'all Are "Cruisin' For A Bruisin'"
The man was too stunned to speak.
Dolly Parton Just Announced Her Own Line Of Pet Apparel, And It Includes Wigs For Dogs
Dogs deserve to look fabulous too. In her latest venture, the iconic singer is combining two of her favorite things — dogs and a really good wig. And no, she is not making wigs FROM dog hair — she's making wigs FOR dogs. Dolly just announced she created...
Carrots And Peanut Butter Is Apparently Florence Pugh's Go-To Snack, And After Trying It Myself, I'm Low-Key Obsessed
"Everything just serves as a spoon for peanut butter." You are ABSOLUTELY RIGHT, Florence.
32 Impossibly Smart But Simple Designs That Scream, “How Did We Not Think Of That Sooner?”
Brilliant, just brilliant.
People Are Revealing "Childish" Behaviors They Never Outgrew, And TBH It Sounds Like It Made Their Lives Better
"Sometimes, you just need a break from adulthood."
"The Crown" Casting Of Prince William And Kate Middleton Is Here, And It's Bloody Good
The show's sixth season will cover at least parts of the 1990s and 2000s. Princess Diana died in 1997, although it's unknown how the series will handle her tragic death.
People Who Have Four Or More Siblings Are Opening Up About Their Honest Experiences With Growing Up In A Big Family, And I'm Taking Notes
"It is definitely possible to have a healthy family of this size, but it takes a lot of effort on everyone's part to make it work."
"She-Hulk" Fans Are Reacting To Megan Thee Stallion's Cameo In Episode 3
"Why is She-Hulk throwing it back with Megan Thee Stallion on my timeline?"
Pickles Are As Popular As Ever, So I Taste-Tested All The Fan-Favorite Pickle Brands (And There Was A Very Clear Winner)
"More than any of the other pickles I tried, these tasted the 'cleanest' because I could pick out and identify each and every ingredient used in their brine. The juiciness that each one packs is also pretty much next-level. If I could only pick one brand of pickles to eat for the rest of my life, I'd choose these in a heartbeat."
