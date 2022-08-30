ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Know Minerals Are Chemicals While Promoting Her Skincare Line, And It's Kind Of Hilarious

By Alex Gurley
 4 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian may be all about health and wellness, but it turns out there's one thing she may be a little confused about.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This week, the reality star launched her first skincare product in collaboration between her lifestyle brand Poosh and startup AlkaGlam.

Their new Carbon Purifying Facial Mist is said to help "draw out dirt and excess oil as well as pH-balance all skin types while improving the appearance of skin."

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It's created using a mix of minerals including zinc, grey tourmaline, silver, maifan stone, and magnesium as well as kaolin soil and activated carbon.

That may all sound good, but it turns out Kourt missed the memo on one important thing about the product.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Dior Men

"Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals," Kourtney wrote while promoting the product on Twitter.

Your skin deserves minerals, not chemicals. https://t.co/Tmy2svNjRx

@kourtneykardash 05:30 PM - 29 Aug 2022

Except...minerals ARE chemicals — as minerals are made up of chemical elements.

Dictionary.com / Via dictionary.com

And her followers were quick to point that out:

minerals = chemicals kourtney 😭 https://t.co/QObDIDb1GU

@MakeupForWOC 08:09 PM - 29 Aug 2022

as someone who is currently doing their bachelors in chemistry, this shit hurt my brain i thought we left that “all chemicals are bad” behind in 2020. everything is chemical. accept it. https://t.co/hOUnKkByiU

@silverlouis91 03:26 PM - 30 Aug 2022

@kourtneykardash Same thing hun 🥲

@James_s_welsh 08:54 PM - 29 Aug 2022

What are minerals Kourtney quickly…. https://t.co/ga6ex1v6CF

@microsama_ 09:05 PM - 29 Aug 2022

Despite the criticism, Kourtney hasn't seemed too bothered by the whole thing because she has yet to delete or edit the tweet.

Jeff Schear / Getty Images for TAO Chicago

As of now, Kourtney hasn't issued a response either.

