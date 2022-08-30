ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Robert Morgan’s nephew pleads guilty in fraud scheme, faces 1 year in prison

By Panagiotis Argitis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ln06_0hbFKg3400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kevin Morgan, the nephew to prominent Rochester developer Bob Morgan, has pled guilty to his involvement in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

According to prosecutors, the Pittsford man will spend one year in prison and serve a fine of $100,000 if he is sentenced to the maximum penalty.

Kevin played part in a federal fraud case related to Morgan Management. During his time as vice president at the real estate management company, Kevin admitted to submitting false documents to the ESL Federal Credit Union to obtain a construction loan later used to build construct Ellison Heights Apartments in Penfield.

In 2018, Kevin Morgan and Todd Morgan, the son of Bob Morgan, were accused by federal authorities of misleading financial institutions and making empty buildings appear occupied in an effort to increase the loan amounts they would receive.

Both men were charged with a 62-count indictment in May 2018 and faced up to five years behind bars.

Morgan Management employees plead guilty to bank larceny

Bob Morgan and Todd, along with two mother men, were originally indicted in 2019 on a 114-count federal fraud case in relation to Morgan Management.

A new set of criminal charges were filed against Bob Morgan in 2021, accusing him, Todd, and other men of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. Bob Morgan was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty and agreed to pay $16.7 million. Todd Morgan was fined $500.

Kevin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford.

WHEC TV-10

Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
