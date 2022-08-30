Robert Morgan’s nephew pleads guilty in fraud scheme, faces 1 year in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kevin Morgan, the nephew to prominent Rochester developer Bob Morgan, has pled guilty to his involvement in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme.

According to prosecutors, the Pittsford man will spend one year in prison and serve a fine of $100,000 if he is sentenced to the maximum penalty.

Kevin played part in a federal fraud case related to Morgan Management. During his time as vice president at the real estate management company, Kevin admitted to submitting false documents to the ESL Federal Credit Union to obtain a construction loan later used to build construct Ellison Heights Apartments in Penfield.

In 2018, Kevin Morgan and Todd Morgan, the son of Bob Morgan, were accused by federal authorities of misleading financial institutions and making empty buildings appear occupied in an effort to increase the loan amounts they would receive.

Both men were charged with a 62-count indictment in May 2018 and faced up to five years behind bars.

Bob Morgan and Todd, along with two mother men, were originally indicted in 2019 on a 114-count federal fraud case in relation to Morgan Management.

A new set of criminal charges were filed against Bob Morgan in 2021, accusing him, Todd, and other men of mortgage fraud, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. Bob Morgan was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty and agreed to pay $16.7 million. Todd Morgan was fined $500.

Kevin is scheduled to be sentenced on October 20 before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.