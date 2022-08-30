ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

After slow start, hurricane season heats up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a historically slow start to the 2022 hurricane season, activity in the tropics is slowly beginning to increase. In fact, newly formed Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season by Friday afternoon. Prior to Danielle though, the...
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
RALEIGH, NC
Arrest made in hit-and-run that critically injured Moore County boy

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old hurt. Troopers say 49-year-old Bobby Monroe Frye, of Robbins, hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe while he was walking home with a friend Tuesday night on Spies Road, west of Robbins in Moore County.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
RALEIGH, NC
Mike Elko
Jordan Moore
1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: SUV driver charged, Raleigh police ID motorcyclist killed in Falls...
RALEIGH, NC
Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
RALEIGH, NC
First Hurricane of 2022 Season develops in Atlantic

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. As of 11am, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were measured at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm is centered about...
RALEIGH, NC
Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
RALEIGH, NC
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
RALEIGH, NC
