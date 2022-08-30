Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke women’s volleyball team was back on their home court on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, after one player says she was called racial slurs and even threatened during a recent away game. On Friday, fans said it was all about showing support...
Dave Doeren talks with the media one final time before football opener at ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University head football coach Dave Doeren met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s rivalry matchup away at East Carolina University. He addressed a handful of questions, including whether or not he likes the noon kickoff — that the...
Ice sports training facility, boarding school breaks ground in Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN)–It’s a first of its kind: a special school, for competitive ice sports athletes to hone their skills, while getting a good education. Calvert Ice Academy has already broken ground in Holly Springs. While it’s a massive construction site now, the land will be transformed...
After slow start, hurricane season heats up
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a historically slow start to the 2022 hurricane season, activity in the tropics is slowly beginning to increase. In fact, newly formed Tropical Storm Danielle is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season by Friday afternoon. Prior to Danielle though, the...
UNC police warn students after string of break-ins in 1 residence hall
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – University of Chapel Hill police are reminding students that thieves “only need seconds” to commit a crime after a string of break-ins to a residence hall in less than a week. Three reports of breaking and entering were reported in Hinton James...
NC State researchers test safety benefits of self-driving cars
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years. An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety. “It takes some time to adopt a new technology,...
Arrest made in hit-and-run that critically injured Moore County boy
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 12-year-old hurt. Troopers say 49-year-old Bobby Monroe Frye, of Robbins, hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe while he was walking home with a friend Tuesday night on Spies Road, west of Robbins in Moore County.
1 shot near I-440 at Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night. CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area. A man was shot in the shoulder in the...
Moore County community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) -Several dozen people gathered outside of Guiding Light Baptist Church Thursday night in Spies while sending their prayers to a boy fighting for his life at a local hospital. “I’ve played it over and over in my mind a million times — what could have happened?” said...
1 dead in crash along Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died in a crash in north Raleigh Thursday afternoon, police said. The wreck was reported just before 4:40 p.m. along Falls of Neuse Road at Falls Church Road, according to Raleigh police. UPDATE: SUV driver charged, Raleigh police ID motorcyclist killed in Falls...
Stray gunfire near Knightdale leads to proposed changes for Wake County backyard target shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County commissioners are considering changing the county’s outdoor shooting ordinance after stray bullets fired in Knightdale were hitting too close to homes. County officials said Friday that they are providing three opportunities over the next three weeks for residents to learn about both...
Tropical Storm Danielle Forms in Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Five to Tropical Storm Danielle. Danielle is located in the Northern Atlantic and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to strengthen into a minimal hurricane within the next three days. Tropical Storm Danielle...
First Hurricane of 2022 Season develops in Atlantic
RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Tropical Storm Danielle strengthened into a hurricane Friday morning — the first of an unusually quiet storm season. As of 11am, the storm’s maximum sustained winds were measured at 75 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm is centered about...
Report: Raleigh area adding nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh area is expected to add nearly 10,000 apartments in 2022 — more than 100 percent more than there were a year earlier. The report on new apartment construction from apartment search website RentCafe.com on Thursday showed 9,104 new units expected this year, with more than half of those — 5,100 — in Raleigh itself.
Police looking for suspect after woman shot in Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they are looking for one suspect after a woman was shot and taken to the hospital Friday night. UPDATE: Man charged after Raleigh woman dies from shooting in home, police say. At about 10:51 p.m., officers say they were called to a...
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders on Friday reunited with a mother who they helped when she recently give birth after going into labor while driving in Chapel Hill. Chapel Hill police said Maria Mugweru reached out and thanked Officers German Barcenas and Timothy Christensen who offered their...
Fund set up to help family of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fund has been set up for the public to help the family of a Wake County deputy who was killed last month in the line of duty, officials said Friday. Ned Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, was killed late the night of August 11.
Raleigh firefighter association to distribute yard signs seeking support for better pay, staffing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) As election day gets closer, they will be just about everywhere — yard signs urging people to vote for a candidate. Chances are you will see another type of yard sign urging people to support Raleigh firefighters. “It has been our priority this election season to...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in Durham; police surround gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night. The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police. A man was found...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against. “Why did you fail to maintain integrity by lying to...
