Mini Markets Still Capture All That Good, Spiritual Energy
Tucked away on the northwest side of Eau Claire, Broom and Crow have been brewing up something extra special to say farewell to summer and to kick off fall. With the sweetest herbs, candles, and messages inside hundreds of spiritual-learning books, there’s no doubt you’ll find something for yourself here. Coming together for one last Summer Mini Market, the magick within you awaits.
The Glass Orchard and Siren Shrub Team Up For Fall
The Glass Orchard in Eau Claire has become a destination on many fall to-do lists for the last five years. Known for their glass-blowing demonstrations and 5-acre apple orchard, they use their apples in many products they sell, including their own wine (a personal favorite of this writer). This year, a new idea: a collaboration with a Wisconsin-based company to create a new juicy, sweet concoction using their Honeycrisp apples.
Mabels in Downtown Eau Claire Is Truly a Hidden Treasure
If you’ve peeked in the windows of the store on the corner of Main and South Barstow streets (which until recently housed Raggedy Man) and wondered what the heck is in there, well then you’ve accomplished the owner’s goal for the store. Jonah Lemke, proprietor of Wintership Tattoo, opened Mabels to fill with the trinkets he collects and to inspire curiosity.
Godfather’s Pizza? Oh, You Mean Tony Capony Pizza!
Tony Kawak operated the Eau Claire location of Godfather’s Pizza for nearly 30 years, and has worked even longer than that in the pizza business. Now, after pulling away from the franchise, he is finally gearing up for a total makeover: Cue up Tony Capony Pizza. After opening up...
