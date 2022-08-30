Tucked away on the northwest side of Eau Claire, Broom and Crow have been brewing up something extra special to say farewell to summer and to kick off fall. With the sweetest herbs, candles, and messages inside hundreds of spiritual-learning books, there’s no doubt you’ll find something for yourself here. Coming together for one last Summer Mini Market, the magick within you awaits.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO