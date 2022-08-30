Read full article on original website
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Fulton County DA: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — After the 2020 election, a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by former President Donald Trump was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign, a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday.
Loose emu captured in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors
ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
Georgia, South Carolina law enforcement team up for safe driving initiative
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Labor Day travel weekend has just started, and local law enforcement wants to remind you to keep the roadways safe. That’s why Georgia State Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol are teaming up to ensure smooth travel this weekend. It’s part of the 31st annual “Hands Across the Border” initiative.
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at South Carolina school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
South Carolina Man Arrested In Iredell County With 1.4 Pounds Of Fentanyl
IREDELL CO., N.C. — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a traffic stop conducted in Iredell County on Monday revealed he was traveling with over 1.4 pounds of Fentanyl in his vehicle, enough to potentially kill 250,000 people according to officials. On Monday, August 29th, deputies conducted...
Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county. The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides. The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit...
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
SC man found with enough fentanyl to kill ‘250,000 people,’ sheriff says
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW […]
Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia
The State Disciplinary Review Board is recommending a six-month suspension for former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine from practicing law in Georgia.
Georgia jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon after prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments in Bulloch County Superior Court.
Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
1 killed after pickup towing a trailer overturns on I-77
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from […]
'Unsafe and unacceptable': Georgia law enforcement stop pickup truck hauling illegal trailer
Images shared by the Georgia Department of Transportation on social media have some people scratching their heads. The post said the container hung off the trailer and over the road by 15 feet, nine inches. "Unsafe and unacceptable," the post said. It's not apparent if the driver faces charges or...
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
Operation Hands Across the Border begins in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's almost time for a busy travel weekend for Labor Day! Law enforcement plans to be out to prevent traffic deaths starting Wednesday night. This effort is called "Hands Across the Border." During this time, you will see agencies on both sides of the river doing check points.
