Georgia State

The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
10NEWS

Loose emu captured in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's certainly the kind of call that, as a sheriff's deputy, you don't forget and one 'fowl' story you don't mind telling again and again. When Richland County Deputy Shannon Huffman was on patrol on Wednesday afternoon, she found herself tailing an emu. Yes, an emu.
WMAZ

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting Georgia seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
wtoc.com

Georgia, South Carolina law enforcement team up for safe driving initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The busy Labor Day travel weekend has just started, and local law enforcement wants to remind you to keep the roadways safe. That’s why Georgia State Patrol and South Carolina Highway Patrol are teaming up to ensure smooth travel this weekend. It’s part of the 31st annual “Hands Across the Border” initiative.
Fox 46 Charlotte

Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
wbtw.com

Seen this crab? South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants your pictures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — People living along the South Carolina coast are encouraged to report sightings of a non-native blue land crab. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said on Friday that those living near the coast who see what looks like an enormous fiddler crab should snap a photo and report it to the agency.
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed after pickup towing a trailer overturns on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The driver of a pickup truck towing a trailer was killed when their vehicle overturned causing a collision on I-77 Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8:30 p.m. Friday on I-77 southbound, about a half-mile from […]
abcnews4.com

Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputy fired after inmate escapes hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A deputy has been fired for her role in an inmate’s escape from a Monck’s Corner hospital on Saturday, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan David Ellis escaped from Trident in Moncks Corner after he was taken there for a “medical emergency,” according to authorities. He was found […]
wfxg.com

Operation Hands Across the Border begins in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It's almost time for a busy travel weekend for Labor Day! Law enforcement plans to be out to prevent traffic deaths starting Wednesday night. This effort is called "Hands Across the Border." During this time, you will see agencies on both sides of the river doing check points.
