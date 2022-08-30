ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers waiving JaMycal Hasty as 53-man roster cuts loom

NFL rosters need to be cut down to 53 men by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

About three hours before the deadline, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported that running back JaMychal Hasty is getting waived by the 49ers.

With the imminent departure of the former third-down specialist, it leaves Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price, second-year back Trey Sermon and undrafted rookie Jordan Mason fighting over what appears to be three spots.

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell returned to practice Sunday after injuring his hamstring in the preseason opener on Aug. 12. I’d guess that Wilson will open the season in the No. 2 running back spot while Sermon and Mason will likely make the 53-man roster as well.

Mitchell is expected to be the bell cow of this group but has shown durability issues early in his career. He was limited to 11 games his rookie season while dealing with a host of injuries – to his shoulder, ribs, finger, head and knee. Still, he racked up 963 yards on the ground and another 137 through the air while emerging as an effective NFL tailback.

The 49ers are expected to run the ball at a high rate this season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance at the controls. It remains to be seen how the offensive line will shake out, and whether the 49ers will be able to assert themselves in the trenches.

This marks Wilson’s fifth year in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, his best season coming in 2020 when he racked up 600 rushing yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

For the second straight year, the 49ers used a third-round pick on a running back. Davis-Price, the 21-year-old out of LSU, might be able to squeeze his way on to the 53-man with Hasty’s departure.

Sermon, the team’s 2021 third-round pick, has looked a bit flat-footed to the outside observer, but continues to garner praise from general manager John Lynch.

Mason, out of Georgia Tech, led all 49ers with 94 rushing yards in the preseason on 19 carries and probably carved out a role with the team – whether on the 53-man or practice squad.

Comments / 0

