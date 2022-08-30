Read full article on original website
Man arrested after shooting at officers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he fired his gun at police officers. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says they responded to the 1900 block of Arizona Street around 10:50 p.m. to someone shooting a gun. When police arrived, the suspect started shooting at officers and barricaded himself inside his home. BRPD’s Special Response Team was called and apprehended the suspect without incident.
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
Possible drag racer captured after ditching motorcycle in Central neighborhood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was involved in a pursuit involving a motorcycle overnight. BRPD believes the motorcycle could have been involved in drag racing. The unidentified suspect was eventually taken into custody after the motorcycle was ditched in the Comite Hills West neighborhood.
LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Traffic stop leads to arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Late on Tuesday night, members of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Washington St. One of the detectives made their way to the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver was later identified as...
LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
Medical emergency to blame for vehicle hitting IHOP on Siegen Ln.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle struck the gas meter attached to the IHOP located at 6875 Siegen Ln. The accident happened on Friday morning and the St. George Fire Department reported no hazards because of this accident. SGFD said the cause of this crash was a medical...
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
Law enforcement responds to second school bus accident within an hour
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a school bus accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place around 7:45 a.m. on Bentley Dr. & Plank Rd. EBRSO said that a school bus hit the back of a vehicle that was...
Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
Woman who lost fiance to drunk driving speaks out, law enforcement increase patrols for Labor Day weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign begins Labor Day weekend, and one woman who lost her fiance to drunk driving is speaking out. Shelby Strong lost her fiancé and the father of her child three years ago. Labor Day Weekend...
Park Boulevard house fire under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
La. teens can win cash prizes in September’s ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ contest
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a September 1st reminder to local teens, inviting them to enter the statewide ‘Thrive to Survive the Drive’ video contest during the month of September. The purpose of the contest is to encourage young...
Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
Marijuana located after Zachary man clocked going 20 mph over speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently monitoring radar in the 3800 block of Perkins Rd. when a vehicle allegedly passed through over the speed limit. Late on Wednesday night, the officer clocked a vehicle going 61 mph in a 40...
