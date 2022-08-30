ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Man arrested after shooting at officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he fired his gun at police officers. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says they responded to the 1900 block of Arizona Street around 10:50 p.m. to someone shooting a gun. When police arrived, the suspect started shooting at officers and barricaded himself inside his home. BRPD’s Special Response Team was called and apprehended the suspect without incident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores. Antonio Potier, 25, of Breaux Bridge faces charges of 10 counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Potier was also booked on nine warrants that stemmed from their investigation and an outstanding warrant for an unrelated case that was for nine counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU Police to host September self-defense class for women

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 2021, numerous families across East Baton Rouge grieved as the city experienced a total of 170 homicides. This year, violent crime is still a concern, which leads many to wonder what steps they can take to protect themselves. Local law enforcement agencies frequently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
MARRERO, LA
brproud.com

LSP: Baton Rouge woman located ‘in good condition’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State Police say a 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman has been found safe Friday. “The Silver Alert issued on behalf of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has been canceled. Ms. Frazier was located in Monroe and is in good condition,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Police#Lsu Pd#The Lsu Police Department
brproud.com

Multiple BRPD officers accused of breaking the law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police announced investigations into a total of four BRPD officers Thursday. Two have been arrested on some serious charges but two more are facing serious consequences. At the Thursday press conference, BRPD officials said Officer Wade Hill is facing kidnapping, and misdemeanor...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes parked vehicle at local home overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a reported crash overnight. The call came in around 1 a.m. and LSP was joined by the Central Fire Department at the scene. “A car ran off the road striking another vehicle hitting a column to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by 18-wheeler on LA-1

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department was called to a reported accident early on Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of LA-1 and Bird Heights Ave. around 5:30 a.m. and found that a pedestrian was struck by an 18-wheeler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the...
ADDIS, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Park Boulevard house fire under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A home on Park Boulevard sustained heavy smoke and water damage after it caught on fire Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) says they responded to the 500 block of Park Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. to find two people outside. Fires were found in the back rooms and on the porch when BRFD made its way inside. The fires were contained, but the smoke and water caused heavy damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman accused of attacking security guard arrested by APSO

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after she allegedly attacked a security officer. The sheriff’s office says APSO deputies were called to a health care facility and made contact with the suspect, Amy Elizabeth Hebert. According to APSO, Hebert became aggressive and hit a security guard. Hebert was physically subdued and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Thursday.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy