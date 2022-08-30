ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX4 News Kansas City

Small wins lead to $5M scratchers prize for Missouri player

By Kevin S. Held
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvHHA_0hbFHTPs00

FENTON, Mo. – A series of small wins led a Missouri Lottery player to take a chance on a more expensive scratchers game and, ultimately, a $5 million top prize.

“Honestly, I’ve never bought a $50 scratchers ticket,” the winner said. “I’d won $100 on a $20 ticket and used the winnings to buy two $50 tickets.”

He won on those Millionaire Blowout tickets, bought another pair of tickets, and won again. It was his final Millionaire Blowout ticket that turned out to be the life-changing winner.

Fan meets Courage player with same limb difference after KC Current match

“I scratched it and saw the zeros – I immediately threw it in my safe, called my wife, took a picture of it, and never took it out again until we came to the Lottery office,” he said.

The winner said he and his wife will pay off their house and install a swimming pool, and set money aside to send their kids to college.

The winning ticket was purchased at San Luis ZX 190 on Hawkins Road in Fenton.

Millionaire Blowout is the Missouri Lottery’s first $50 scratchers game, with a total of $234 million in unclaimed cash prizes, including two more $5 million top prizes and 16 $1 million winners. The odds of winning are 1 in 2.84, including $50 prizes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#San Luis#Swimming Pool#Fenton#Kc Current#The Missouri Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
MISSOURI STATE
explorestlouis.com

2022 St. Louis Fall Festivals & Events Guide

In St. Louis, fall means mild weather, gorgeous foliage and a slew of things to do. From art to apples and beer to music, our area’s fall festivals and events have it all. So whether you live here or you’re planning to visit, make sure you add these to your calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
POLO, MO
houstonherald.com

Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks

Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

2 teachers in the Ozarks named finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. Nixa High School theatre teacher Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Pierce Matheney received...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy