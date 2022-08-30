ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marionville, MO

Woman dies after crash in Marionville

By Luke Sachetta
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

MARIONVILLE, Mo. — A Marionville woman died after a single-vehicle accident Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, Aurora-Marionville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of O’Dell and College in Marionville.

The sole occupant of the crash vehicle appeared to be suffering from a medical episode, AMPD said in a release .

Despite EMS response and subsequent transfer to a hospital, the 45-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died. Investigators noted however, that she suffered no injuries from the crash.

It is believed she experienced an episode and left the roadway. Her name will be released pending notification of next of kin.

