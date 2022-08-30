A young mother was hit by a car and man was shot near a street racing event on Aug. 28.Portland Police are investigating two deaths in Portland they say are related to illegal street racing. No arrests have been reported in either case. The first death happened on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28, when an out-of-control car hit and killed a woman walking in Southeast Portland. The victim is identified as Ashley Diane McGill, 26. A memorial for the young mother is growing near where she was killed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, she was hit by a...

