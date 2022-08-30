ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

“Love Means Everything”: Beyonce Celebrates Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open in Gatorade Spot

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNrC2_0hbFHFIw00

Monday (Aug. 29) kicked off the first day of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament, which Serena Williams announced earlier this month would be her last.

In celebration of the tennis legend’s final tournament as a professional player, Beyoncé narrates a new Gatorade ad, which first aired the night before the Open, during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“When the world writes her down in history,” the singer’s authoritative narration begins over footage of a wide-eyed young girl, “we’ll begin where she started: at love.” Titled “Love Means Everything,” the powerful ad pays tribute to Williams’ incredible career and accomplishments, showing women of all ages and all athletics—dancers, fencers, future tennis stars, and everyone who has been inspired by the athlete.

“No points, zero score—just love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be.”

Beyoncé and Williams have been long-time supporters of each other. After a huge win at the 2013 French Open, Beyoncé wrote a letter to Williams, congratulating her on her 16th Grand Slam singles title, saying “Stunt on them Serena. 31 and still in your prime. You have no idea how much you inspire all us women. I’m so proud of you.”

The singer and her husband, Jay-Z, are often in the crowd when Williams plays, and the athlete has made cameos in one of Beyonce’s music videos and on stage during the Formation World Tour. Beyoncé even contributed the song “Be Alive” to the 2021 Williams family biopic, King Richard.

“So when we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are,” Beyoncé says as the ad comes to a close, “We’ll remember what she’s shown us. A movement to love you.”

Check out the ad spot below.

Are you inspired by the ad spot for Serena. Comment below.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/PW/WireImage)

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”

Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

NOFX to Break Up Next Year in 2023

NOFX will soon be no more. The band’s frontman Fat Mike announced on social media that the band will disband in 2023. In the comment section of an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 31), the singer and bassist offered the news, noting, “Next year will be our last year.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Beyonce
Person
Serena Williams
American Songwriter

Christina Perri: Shades of Blue

Christina Perri has always had big feelings. In her 20s, she ran with those big feelings, letting her emotions more or less dictate the direction of her songwriting. It paid off, too, following the intensity of her feelings. Her debut single “Jar of Hearts” became a six-time platinum certified track and beloved pop ballad. Just a few months later, Perri released the even more successful “A Thousand Years” for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 soundtrack. Today, though, things have changed for Perri. She’s a few years wiser, she’s got a few more releases to her name, and she’s a mother now. Perri just doesn’t have time to pack a bag and run away with big feelings anymore. But she still feels them.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Victoria Azarenka says tennis must address inappropriate coach relationships

Victoria Azarenka believes tennis must do more to stamp out inappropriate relationships between male coaches and female players.It has been an open secret within the sport for years that many such situations occur, and Pam Shriver went public earlier this year with the revelation that she was involved with former coach Don Candy when she was a teenager.French player Fiona Ferro, meanwhile, has accused her former coach Pierre Bouteyre of rape and sexual assault, with the case now the subject of legal proceedings.If I had a daughter, I would have a question would she want to play tennis, that would...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Gatorade#Mtv Video Music Awards
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Taylor Swift Songs To Cozy Up To

After dropping two re-recorded studio albums—Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version)—Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement of her tenth studio album, Midnights, during an acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. This announcement immediately fulfilled Swifties’ wildest dreams. In celebration of this...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

10 Iconic Michael Jackson Moments

Despite having passed thirteen years ago, Michael Jackson remains the uncontested King of Pop. In his wake, he has left behind countless perennial hits, game-changing videos, and inspiring live performances. Famous since the age of 11, he was a superstar by the 1980s and has continued to be a beloved,...
NFL
American Songwriter

American Songwriter September Cover Story: Charlie Puth Unveils Most Personal Album Yet—“I’m Learning to Love the Imperfection”

Recording then looping a melody from a dream. Looping “cheesy” piano and bass with drums, then playing with the speed of the track. Explaining how cell phones typically vibrate in A-flat or the secret to layering three different vocals. The more obscure the sound, the more Charlie Puth is fascinated by it and will figure out a way to transform it, like the shriek of a minor-second fire alarm he processed into something sonically palatable. Navigating all his musical idiosyncrasies, Puth has positioned himself on TikTok, offering one-part comic relief and the other short, musical lessons. Continuing to slyly encourage viewers to make their music along the way, in front of his 18.2 million (and growing) TikTok followers, Puth even created a new song and later welcomed remixes of another track, while chronicling the making of his third and most personal album, Charlie.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
American Songwriter

Fan Meeting Lil Nas X Goes Viral on Reddit

A story about a fan recently meeting the famed rapper Lil Nas X is making the rounds on the internet and social media, earning viral status on Reddit and other platforms. Lil Nas X, who wrote and produced “Old Town Road,” “Industry Baby” and more popular songs, shared the story, joking on Twitter that he’s a “very mean” person.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Matt Maeson is in His Latest Sonic Evolution and it’s the Best One Yet

Matt Maeson’s first show was at a Chick-fil-A open mic night. It was also a competition, and the singer with the best performance would win free Chick-fil-A for a year. (In total honestly, it was actually 52 coupons for one free meal, Maeson clarifies. Still a significant amount of chicken.) “I was seventeen and so scared,” Maeson tells American Songwriter about the contest. “But yeah, I won. And then I was like, ‘You know what, I think I can do this.’ Then [I] just went from there, playing bar gigs and then eventually playing in prisons with my parents at a prison ministry. [I] kind of cut my teeth playing live before I found any kind of success. And then once I did, I felt like I was like ready for it.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy