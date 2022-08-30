LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats. Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO