kgns.tv
Laredo Shrine Club to hold car show
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Calling all motorheads and grease monkeys, the Laredo Shrine Club is hosting a car and bike show to raise funds for Alzafar Shrine. Alzafar Shrine is a fraternal organization in San Antonio whose purpose is to raise money for Shriners Texas Children’s hospital. The organization...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
kgns.tv
Laredo seeks to expand trade routes for hazardous materials
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is looking to start crossing hazardous materials through World Trade International Bridge, but there is a holdup. The Mexican government has not given the green light. The city of Laredo bridge director, Yvette Limon, said, “at the moment we have not been...
kgns.tv
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
kgns.tv
LC Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates running for the Laredo College Board of Trustees will draw for the order on the ballot in the November elections. The drawing is happening on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus in the Harold R. Yeary Library. Early...
New binational rail crossing to connect northern Mexico and Laredo, Texas
The railroad company Kansas City Southern soon hopes to break ground on a second binational freight railroad crossing that will connect the border cities of Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the company's president told Border Report.
syncopatedtimes.com
The Streets of Laredo
In the middle or late nineteen eighties I got a several weeks long engagement in Laredo, Texas, at the La Posada Inn. It is situated in an historic building that once hosted the short-lived independent Republic of Texas. It had a fine restaurant and a bar, with a piano and a piano player to keep customers waiting for a table in a good mood.
kgns.tv
State approves Webb County’s request for county-wide voting sites
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats. Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.
kgns.tv
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
kgns.tv
Laredo mother shares son’s story to bring awareness to overdoses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One mother, along with the city of Laredo, is trying to raise awareness about overdosing. A proclamation was held on Thursday, September 1 at City Council Chambers to pause and honor those who have died from an overdose and to reflect on the grief of those they left behind.
kgns.tv
Surprise bill: $500+ for water, Laredo resident wants to know why
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo man got a big surprise with a recent water bill. Abel Phillips says his home doesn’t have a pool, an irrigation system, or any leaks. That is why he is upset to see that his bill came out to be more than $500.
wbrc.com
Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
kgns.tv
Rio Grande water levels return to normal
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Some relief may be in sight after months of reported droughts in several areas across South Texas including Laredo. Water levels at the Rio Grande have been rising after recent rainfall that we have seen over the past couple of weeks. The Laredo Fire Department states...
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
kgns.tv
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition. The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case. Although...
