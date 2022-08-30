Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed on I-75, suspected impaired driver crashes into MDOT plow truck amid investigation
BUENA VISTA, MI - A series of crashes snarled traffic on I-75 in Saginaw County during the beginning of the Labor Day weekend, resulting in a man’s death. Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers responded to multiple crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 and the foot of the Zilwaukee Bridge around 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
WNEM
MSP: Fatal crash, other crashes cause I-75 closure
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are investigating several traffic crashes that closed northbound I-75 near M-13 on Friday. Investigators said that the first crash happened when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy hit a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. State Police said that the dune buggy became disconnected and came to rest on the side of the freeway, while the cars pulled to the shoulder.
wsgw.com
Woman, Alleged Suspect Identified in Bay County Officer-Involved Shooting
The name of a Bay County woman who died in a shooting last weekend has been released, along with the name of the man who allegedly killed her in her home at Bangor Downs Townhouses in Bangor Township. State Police said the woman was 27-year-old Bethany Taylor, and the man has been identified as 18-year-old Lamar Davis of Midland.
WNEM
Sheriff: Crash injures several people, man dies at hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Isabella County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash that injured several people and killed one. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads on Friday around 12:37 p.m. Investigators said that a 2010 White Ford Ecosport, driven...
WNEM
State police investigating deadly Tuscola Co. crash
JUNIATA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead after police say her vehicle went off a road in Tuscola County, rolled over, and struck a tree. The crash happened near M-46 and Ringle Road in Juniata Township about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A 78-year-old woman from Vassar,...
Vassar woman, 78, dies after vehicle leaves roadway, crashes into ditch
CARO, MI - A rollover crash left a Vassar woman dead in Tuscola County this week. Michigan State Police Caro Post troopers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle near M-46 and Ringle Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. A preliminary investigation indicated that Joyce D....
wsgw.com
Vehicle Hits House in Isabella County
Two residents of a home on S. Shepherd Rd. in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township suffered minor injuries when they came out of their house after it was hit by a vehicle. Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which happened about 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said a 27-year-old woman from Harrison driving the vehicle north on S. Shepherd went off the road and hit the house. The driver was taken to McLaren Hospital for evaluation.
nbc25news.com
Midland Police: 80-year-old missing woman found
MIDLAND, Mich. -UPDATE: According to Midland County Central Dispatch, Marilyn Goeders has been located and is being evaluated now. The Midland Police Department needs your help locating missing 80-year-old Marilyn Goeders. Police say they were dispatched to Primrose Retirement Community for a report of a missing resident on September 3,...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Vehicle Thefts
Police continue to remind residents to roll up windows and lock their vehicle doors at night. Three more reports have come into the Saginaw Township Police Department of vehicles stolen from homes where the owners have admitted to leaving them unlocked with the keys left inside. The thefts occurred late Saturday or early Sunday from locations including Bock Road and Pheasant Run Apartments. The vehicles were eventually found at a Buena Vista Township location, though police have not made any arrests at this time.
abc12.com
Saginaw man injured after SUV rolls over on I-94
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man suffered serious injuries after the SUV he was driving rolled over on I-94 in Kalamazoo County on Friday afternoon. Police say the 66-year-old was driving a Mercury Mountaineer east on I-94 near Galesburg when he swerved to avoid hitting a semi truck that drove into his lane.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
81-Year-Old Driver Dies After Mt. Pleasant Two-Car Crash
An 81-year-old man died after a car crash in Mt. Pleasant Friday night, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway Road and Summerton Road. They say an 80-year-old woman ran through a stop at Broadway Road, causing the car...
abc12.com
Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
Saginaw Police union defends officers facing misdemeanors related to man’s assault in traffic stop
SAGINAW, MI — In the wake of two Saginaw Police officers facing criminal charges for allegedly not intervening when a state trooper punched a civilian during a traffic stop, their peers in the department are defending them. While they condemn the alleged actions of the trooper, they maintain the Michigan Attorney General’s decision to charge their colleagues was an overreach, one that can cast a black eye on the officers’ reputations and worsen relations within the community.
WNEM
Friends build memorial for 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday evening, Sept. 2. Mt. Morris Township residents honored who they call a pillar in the community, Margaret Perry. SK Siltron starts public art project in Wenonah Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SK Siltron held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
Man dies after being hit by train in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St. The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old […]
WNEM
MSP: Portion of NB I-75 closed due to serious crash in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police reported a traffic alert Friday evening on northbound I-75. The alert says the highway is closed at the 153 mile marker for a serious injury crash. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash after 10 p.m. MDOT said the incident occurred after...
WILX-TV
Suspect fleeing Michigan State Police crashes into moving train
SAGINAW, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday night after reportedly crashing his vehicle into a moving train in Saginaw during a police pursuit. According to authorities, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle registered to a suspect with felony warrants just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Annesley and 12th streets. The driver refused to stop and fled.
abc12.com
Step-brother of 10-year-old in Saginaw charged with her murder
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The step-brother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in Saginaw on Tuesday has been charged with her murder. Police say 14-year-old Jameion Peterson was arraigned on one count of open murder in connection with the death of his step-sister, Na’Mylah Turner-Moore. Peterson remained in custody...
MLive
