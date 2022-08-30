ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as slides,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the Star City hosted a parade Saturday morning. The parade began at noon. It traveled down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity. Parade organizers say...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center. The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. There will...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Rocky Mount, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Rocky Mount, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Martinsville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Salem Civic Center cites security efficiency behind new clear bag policy

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center is the latest event venue in the Roanoke Valley to implement a clear bag policy. Large purses, backpacks and other bags that are not clear won’t be allowed starting September 17. The policy change comes after downtown Roanoke implemented its clear bag policy for the Budweiser Summer Series.
SALEM, VA
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Rocky Mount Dmv#The Chatham Dmv Select#The Rocky Mount Csc
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month. Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg

(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy