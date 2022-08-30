Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Last chance to enjoy Roanoke’s Splash Valley nears
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As summer nears an end, a fan favorite water park will be closing for the year Monday. Roanoke County’s Splash Valley, at the Green Ridge Recreation Center, is open for one last weekend this Labor Day holiday. Families can enjoy features such as slides,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the Star City hosted a parade Saturday morning. The parade began at noon. It traveled down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity. Parade organizers say...
WDBJ7.com
Camping safety tips as people head into the wild Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Outdoor activities are popular during summer holiday weekends. Camping is in-tents, or at least that is what officials at Explore Park say. Since its Blue Ridge Campground rebranding in May, they have seen more than 175 families. “We’ve had a busy season. We’ve seen a lot...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 35th Annual Roanoke Valley Mopar Car Show is Saturday, September 3 at the Salem Civic Center. The plan is for it to happen rain or shine, with gates opening at 8 a.m. and registration open until 1 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. There will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Salem Civic Center cites security efficiency behind new clear bag policy
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Civic Center is the latest event venue in the Roanoke Valley to implement a clear bag policy. Large purses, backpacks and other bags that are not clear won’t be allowed starting September 17. The policy change comes after downtown Roanoke implemented its clear bag policy for the Budweiser Summer Series.
wfxrtv.com
Belmont Baptist Church sold, transforming into affordable housing for Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A pastor is selling a more than 100-year-old church in Roanoke as a way to allow the ministry to flourish and expand to new heights while the building itself is turned into affordable housing. Belmont Baptist Church has stood on the corner of Stewart Avenue...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
WSET
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
WDBJ7.com
Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month. Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
chathamstartribune.com
J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation providing service to local residents
After decades in real estate sales, local resident Joan Daniel made the decision to go into estate sales several years back, when the American real estate market collapsed. It was a good move for Daniel, as J.W. Daniel Total Estate Liquidation has emerged as a regional leader in estate sales.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
wfirnews.com
Fatal early morning accident in Blacksburg
(from Blacksburg PD) Blacksburg Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash: This morning, September 2 just after midnight, Blacksburg Police Officers along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian crash in the 2200 block of S. Main St. Upon arrival officers located and identified the pedestrian as 20 year old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, VA. Life saving measures were initiated at the scene but were unsuccessful and Thomasson succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Comments / 0