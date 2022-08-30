Leicester are in talks over a £15m deal for Reims defender Wout Faes with personal terms agreed after missing out on Manuel Akanji... as Foxes search for Wesley Fofana replacement with centre-back heading to Chelsea

Leicester City are closing on a £15million deal for Reims defender Wout Faes.

The Belgium international was pulled out of his side's trip to Angers for tonight's French league fixture after Reims accepted an offer from Leicester on Tuesday.

24-year-old Faes has agreed a five year contract and will be the replacement for Wesley Fofana who has completed his medical in New York ahead of joining Chelsea for £70m plus add ons.

Leicester are in talks with Reims over the transfer of 24-year-old defender Wout Faes

Leicester are looking to replace centre-back Wesley Fofana, who is close to joining Chelsea

Faes has made 75 appearances since joining Reims in 2020, having previously played for Heerenveen, Excelsior and Oostende.

Leicester had asked about Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji but he wanted Champions League football and is heading to Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' side have also enquired about Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham's Craig Dawson was also discussed. The 32-year old has interest from Aston Villa too but is leaning towards a move to Wolves if manager David Moyes lets him go.

Leicester were interested in Manuel Akanji, but he will join champions Manchester City

West Ham are interested in Southampton's Jan Bednarek, another on Villa’s wish list. West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo has joined Birmingham City on loan.

Moyes still wants to bring in a centre-back despite the signing of Thilo Kehrer from PSG, and will definitely look to do business if Dawson leaves.

The Hammers are currently without summer signing Nayef Aguerd after he picked up an injury before the start of the season, with Angelo Ogbonna recently returning from a long-term issue.