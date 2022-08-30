ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester are in talks over a £15m deal for Reims defender Wout Faes with personal terms agreed after missing out on Manuel Akanji... as Foxes search for Wesley Fofana replacement with centre-back heading to Chelsea

By Simon Jones, Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Leicester City are closing on a £15million deal for Reims defender Wout Faes.

The Belgium international was pulled out of his side's trip to Angers for tonight's French league fixture after Reims accepted an offer from Leicester on Tuesday.

24-year-old Faes has agreed a five year contract and will be the replacement for Wesley Fofana who has completed his medical in New York ahead of joining Chelsea for £70m plus add ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPf9f_0hbFG6yn00
Leicester are in talks with Reims over the transfer of 24-year-old defender Wout Faes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbuwn_0hbFG6yn00
Leicester are looking to replace centre-back Wesley Fofana, who is close to joining Chelsea

Faes has made 75 appearances since joining Reims in 2020, having previously played for Heerenveen, Excelsior and Oostende.

Leicester had asked about Borussia Dortmund's Manuel Akanji but he wanted Champions League football and is heading to Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' side have also enquired about Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham's Craig Dawson was also discussed. The 32-year old has interest from Aston Villa too but is leaning towards a move to Wolves if manager David Moyes lets him go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnwHo_0hbFG6yn00
Leicester were interested in Manuel Akanji, but he will join champions Manchester City

West Ham are interested in Southampton's Jan Bednarek, another on Villa’s wish list. West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo has joined Birmingham City on loan.

Moyes still wants to bring in a centre-back despite the signing of Thilo Kehrer from PSG, and will definitely look to do business if Dawson leaves.

The Hammers are currently without summer signing Nayef Aguerd after he picked up an injury before the start of the season, with Angelo Ogbonna recently returning from a long-term issue.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Roy Keane hails Erik ten Hag for making bold calls and restoring 'confidence' to the Man United team after the coach axed Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire following a shocking start to the season and was rewarded with three straight wins

Roy Keane has praised Erik ten Hag for having the courage to stick with the same Manchester United team as the Reds recovered strongly from a nightmare start to the season. Having lost 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford in their opening two Premier League games, United responded with a 2-1 win over Liverpool and back-to-back 1-0 successes over Southampton and Leicester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

This was the worst display of a dire campaign for Leicester and the kind of performance that gets a manager sacked... it is hard to see how Brendan Rodgers will survive even in the medium term

With his team facing a fifth defeat in six matches and his future in increasing danger, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers sent for the greatest player in the club’s history to bail him out. There were less than 20 minutes remaining when Jamie Vardy, left on the bench after a...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I came to Marseille to play in my position': Nuno Tavares hits out at Arsenal and says he wanted his French loan move to include an option to buy, as he questions the game time he would have been given at the Emirates

Marseille defender Nuno Tavares has said he wanted his loan move from Arsenal to include an option to buy, but was 'refused' one by Arsenal. The 22-year-old was an important player for the Gunners last season, appearing 28 times across all competitions. He would have likely struggled for game time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet heaps praise on Hugo Lloris after the French goalkeeper denied Aleksandar Mitrovic late on to help seal a nervy win against Fulham

Clement Lenglet was happy to mark his first Tottenham start with a 'big win' and hailed the role of international colleague Hugo Lloris after their 2-1 victory over Fulham. French defender Lenglet was handed a full debut by boss Antonio Conte for the London derby and saw goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane in each half inspire a fourth triumph of the new Premier League campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Akanji
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Wout Faes
Person
David Moyes
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Thilo Kehrer
Daily Mail

'His apprenticeship is over': Carlo Ancelotti hails 'special' Rodrygo after his winner against Real Betis kept up Real Madrid's winning start in LaLiga - and believes the Brazil star, 21, is now ready to kick on

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Rodrygo has finally proved himself at the club after the Brazilian scored the winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Betis. The La Liga champions maintained their 100 percent start to the season with Rodrygo coming to Los Blancos' rescue after Betis winger Sergio Canales equalised to cancel out Vinicius Junior's opener for Ancelotti's side.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney insists Manchester United will need to 'work hard' and play with the 'intensity' they showed against Liverpool in Sunday's grudge match with Arsenal... as a passive 'low-block' would be a 'recipe for disaster'

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to play with the same intensity and vigour against Arsenal on Sunday as they showed in their statement win over Liverpool in August. The Red Devils' record goalscorer insisted that a passive approach against Mikel Arteta's side would prove to be a 'recipe for disaster' due to the speed with which they move the ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I thought it was a glass bottle!': Jurgen Klopp reacts to bottle-throwing incident during Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park... after German boss was targeted after Everton's disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to a bottle-throwing incident during Saturday's Merseyside derby draw with Everton. The Liverpool boss was targeted by a fan behind the technical area with a plastic bottle in the 71st minute, after the hosts had a goal disallowed by VAR. Though he wasn't hurt in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reims#French#Borussia Dortmund#West Ham#Hammers
Daily Mail

David Moyes and Declan Rice will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's decision to rule out Maxwel Cornet's late goal against Chelsea, after the Hammers boss labelled it a 'ridiculously bad decision'

West Ham's manager and Captain will not be punished by the FA for comments about Andy Madley's refereeing in their game against Chelsea. David Moyes labelled the referee's decision to overturn Maxwel Cornet's late goal 'rotten', while Declan Rice called it a 'shambles.'. The FA has decided the comments are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after 11-year stint working in recruitment at the west London club in search of a new challenge in football

Chelsea’s head of international scouting Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years. McLachlan is departing for a new challenge and set to take on a high-level role elsewhere in football after a period of gardening leave. He had decided to move on before Chelsea’s ownership issues and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Reading 2-1 Stoke: Birthday boy Lucas Joao's double continues the Royals' bright start to the Championship campaign as his cool second-half penalty earns Paul Ince's side all three points after Ben Wilmot levelled for the Potters

Lucas Joao celebrated his birthday in style, as he netted twice for Reading in their win over Stoke. His double haul at the Select Car Leasing Stadium means the Royals still have a perfect record this season at home. The hosts got off to the perfect start after two minutes,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

'The Glazers treat Manchester United like a cash machine, creaming off money while the team are in disarray and the ground is rusting. It's clear they have to go': Gary Neville’s damning verdict in the first extracts from his brilliant new book

I have no qualms at all about Roman Abramovich being kicked out of this country and out of English football. The shame is that it took a war and the death of thousands of innocent people in Ukraine to expose 19 years of Russian money sloshing into the Premier League. No one cared at the time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu's US Open exit will make it easier for the rising star to develop her game, says British legend Virginia Wade... who insists that the 19-year-old will 'progress without so much pressure'

Virginia Wade is hoping that the loss of her US Open title will make it easier for Emma Raducanu to develop her game, relieved of the expectation burden. ‘Maybe now her ranking goes down she’ll progress without so much pressure,’ said Wade, Britain’s previous Grand Slam women’s winner.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Andy Murray's US Open third-round match with Matteo Berrettini is briefly halted by a medical emergency in the stands as fans rush to the aid of a stricken man in lower tier... before he recovers to be wheeled away

Andy Murray's third round US Open match against Matteo Berrettini was briefly halted due to a medical emergency in the crowd on Friday afternoon. With the match two sets down and the players toiling in the New York heat on Arthur Ashe, one fan in the crowd also appeared to suffer in the hot conditions and collapsed.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

RFU quiz 92 individuals as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell's shocking racism revelations... after the former centre lifts the lid on racist behaviour in rugby's dressing rooms

Almost 100 people have been interviewed as part of a formal investigation into Luther Burrell’s shocking revelations about racism in rugby. The former England centre revealed in The Mail on Sunday that he had been subject of comments made about slave shackles, and he made a call for a change to dressing room culture.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

I saw a picture of myself and thought "is that what I actually looked like?": Ollie Robinson reveals his comeback trail with more intensity in the gym was the key to his England Test return... as the Sussex seamer looks to reignite his international career

It was in mid-May, about the time that Ollie Robinson was being attended to by medics, having managed just six deliveries to open a County Championship match at Grace Road, when months of frustration reached a peak. The more he pushed for an England return, the further away it felt.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy