ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Barbie gets a makeover with ‘inspiring’ new doll on Madam C.J. Walker, America’s first self-made female millionaire

By Alena Botros
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fhUA_0hbFG4DL00

America’s first female self-made millionaire, Madam C.J. Walker, honored with new Barbie doll in ‘Inspiring Women’ collection.

First, Madam C.J. Walker was honored by a Netflix series starring Octavia Spencer. Up next: Barbie.

Walker created and began selling her original hair care product, “Madam Walker’s Wonderful Hair Grower,” in the early 1900s after suffering from a scalp condition that triggered her own hair loss. Its wild success made her the first self-made female millionaire in U.S. history (or at least the first documented one).

The Netflix series, Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, came out in 2020 with four episodes tracing Walker’s life and her path to becoming the first self-made female millionaire.

Two years later, Walker’s now a part of Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” dolls, created by Mattel. The series intends to pay tribute to courageous women who paved the way for generations to come.

Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, who’s previously written about Walker, helped create the doll honoring her distant grandmother. Bundles worked with the design team in selecting everything from clothing to hair texture to skin color.

“I love knowing that little girls and boys can role-play and imagine themselves as entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and social justice advocates like Madam Walker,” she told Fortune.

Walker joins the collection that has previously honored and highlighted the work of Ida B. Wells, Rosa Parks, and Maya Angelou with their own dolls.

“When I was 3 years old, my mother made sure I had a Black doll because she knew the power of images & role models,” Bundles wrote on Twitter after the doll was introduced. “Having this @MadamCJWalker @Barbie is an incredibly lovely gift not just for me but for little girls who can see themselves #MadamWalkerBarbie.”

Walker’s Barbie is dressed in colorful clothing with floral print and detailed sewing, paired with her very own hair care accessory in remembrance of her work and the business she built.

She was born in 1867 in Louisiana, where her parents were enslaved before the end of the Civil War. When she was older she founded her own business, after developing her original hair care product. But she wasn’t just a businesswoman; she was also heavily involved in political and social activism and contributed to the NAACP’s antilynching movement.

“As a pioneer in entrepreneurship, philanthropy and activism, creating the blueprint for the self-made American businesswoman and innovators of the twentieth century,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls for Mattel, said in a statement. “Madam C.J. Walker is an embodiment of our Barbie Inspiring Women series.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 17

Related
Black Enterprise

A Number of Brands That Served the Black Community in the 1900s Are Being Resurrected by Black Women Entrepreneurs

A number of brands that served the Black community during the 1900s are being resurrected by Black women entrepreneurs who are continuing their legacies. The New York Times reports brands including Fashion Fair and MADAM by Madam C.J. Walker have been rebooted and their packaging and marketing have been updated. However, the goal of the brands, which was to generate wealth within the Black community hasn’t changed.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Rosa Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#United States#Mattel
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Fortune

Fortune

204K+
Followers
8K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy