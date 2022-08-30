ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVSC accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 Hall of Fame

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The EVSC Foundation is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 EVSC Hall of Fame.

A news release says the Hall of Fame honors people who exemplify outstanding achievement in their life’s work and who have made a positive impact on public education in the community. It also emphasizes the importance of service to community and inspires EVSC students to seek excellence in their own education and careers.

Officials say any EVSC alumni, a retired educator, or someone who not only has impacted and made a difference in someone’s life, but also in the lives of many others in the community and in public education, can be nominated for the EVSC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 online .

A news release says the organization will accept nominations starting September 1 through October 15. Nominations will not be accepted after 4 p.m. October 15. Please email info@evscfoundation.org for more information.

IN THIS ARTICLE
