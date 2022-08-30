ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend

As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend

As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022

Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief

A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
LAKEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Government
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11

The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
TUSTIN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Brian Gray
localocnews.com

Laguna Art Museum Updates

Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art. “The museum has always been...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City Council, Planning Commission Scrutinize MemorialCare-Led Mixed-Use Project

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events

The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Air Conditioning
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss

Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Council to Consider Approving Interim City Manager

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
localocnews.com

Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
ORANGE, CA
localocnews.com

CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Sept. 8

This month, Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce’s “Good Morning Corona del Mar” presents a Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum so the community can hear from candidates in advance of the election this November. The Forum will be held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy