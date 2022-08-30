The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO