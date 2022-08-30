Read full article on original website
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
City of Newport Beach Opens Cooling Centers Labor Day Weekend
As high temperatures are expected throughout Orange County, including Newport Beach, this Labor Day weekend, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers to the public on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 (and Monday, Sept. 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:. Marina...
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, very gradually...
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Enjoy fresh lobster and live entertainment at the Original Lobster Festival Sept. 9-11
The Original Lobster Festival, Southern California’s largest lobster festival, prepares fresh, live Maine lobsters in the world’s largest cookers, which steams up to a thousand pounds of lobster at a time—so there’s plenty to go around! And if that’s not enough, you can find all things lobster from lobster rolls to lobster mac and lobster fries, lobster bisque, and even lobster surf ‘n’ turf! Also, the infamous signature drink, the “Screaming Lobster,” among other specialty drinks.
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
Laguna Art Museum Updates
Laguna Art Museum is reaching new heights as a community arts organization with expanded educational offerings, innovative experiences, a robust schedule of exciting exhibitions planned through 2025, and an increased dedication to family programming, so audiences of all ages can expand their connection with art. “The museum has always been...
The Orange International Street Fair returns tonight on their 50th Anniversary
The popular Orange International Street Fair is back and celebrating their 50th Anniversary, starting tonight, Sep. 2, 2022, at 5 pm. The event will run through Sunday, Sep. 4, when it will finally close down at 10 p.m. The Orange Street Fair features food booths broken down into 16 ethnicities...
City Council, Planning Commission Scrutinize MemorialCare-Led Mixed-Use Project
Aquarium of the Pacific September and October 2022 highlighted events
The Aquarium of the Pacific hosts a habitat restoration event at the Los Cerritos Wetlands on the first Saturday of every month. This provides an opportunity to visit and learn about local wetlands while joining the Aquarium in helping to restore this important habitat. The Los Cerritos Wetlands Stewardship Program is working to restore 66 acres of wetlands owned by the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority. These wetlands occupy habitat in two cities, Long Beach and Seal Beach, and two counties, Los Angeles and Orange. The program’s ongoing restorative activities have included removing non-native plants, collecting seeds from rare plants for later use, and collecting trash. Restoration will focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. These events will be led by trained naturalists and local educators. Participants are eligible to win a free ticket to the Aquarium and other prizes.
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
PHOTOS: Segerstrom coach impressed with how Jaguars battled in road loss
Segerstrom’s Artwill Baas is pursued by Adam Saavedra of California. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Despite seeing his team lose to California of Whittier 21-0 Friday night, Segerstrom Coach Joseph Tagaloa said was pleased how his team, 1-2 after three weeks, battled on the road. “I...
Long Beach Police conducting murder investigation in 6700 block of Harbor Avenue
On Aug.21, 2022, at approximately 11:44 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue after at least one report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, and a person down in the street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male...
Council to Consider Approving Interim City Manager
Seal Beach City Council District 1 candidate Chris DeSanto releases candidate statement
I am a Seal Beach resident, concerned about our community, standing up to help our fellow residents. I am running for Seal Beach City Council to make our small town, an even better place to live. I am here to listen to you – to be the voice of the people.
Allied Universal hiring more than fifty security professionals in Southern California
Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire 50+ security professionals in across Southern California. A $1,000 bonus is available for new hires. The company is holding open house hiring events on September 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at two Allied Universal branches: 10680 Treena Street, Suite #450 in San Diego and 765 The City Drive South, Suite #150 in Orange, California.
CdM Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Sept. 8
This month, Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce’s “Good Morning Corona del Mar” presents a Newport Beach City Council Candidate Forum so the community can hear from candidates in advance of the election this November. The Forum will be held at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club on...
Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Try prayer. It really helps!
Philippians 4:6-7 Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. I was talking to one of...
