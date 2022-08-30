Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment of offensive lineman Roger Alderman
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football squad received some rather welcomed news on the recruiting trail as offensive lineman Roger Alderman gave his verbal pledge to the program. This is a valuable pickup for Jim Harding and the offensive linemen as Alderman is the type of high-level developmental prospect that tends to succeed at Utah. This is the Utes 13th commitment of the class and the first offensive lineman to give his pledge this cycle.
Game Prediction: No. 7 Utah Utes vs. Florida Gators
Cam Rising leads the Utes on a long trip to Gainesville where they'll meet a Gators team that has a new identity and is ready to turn things around.
Here’s what happened the last time Utah and Florida played
As the Utah Utes gear up to play Florida in the Swamp in Gainesville, here’s a look back at what happened in the one previous meeting between Utah and Florida.
Gators wearing traditional uniform combination for Utah game
The Florida Gators kick off the Billy Napier era on the field this coming weekend with a big home game against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. The Gators have been itching to hit the field to show off their hard work they have been putting in this offseason under a new staff. The Gators head into this game as 2.5 point underdogs at home against the Utes, and hope to start off this new coaching regime with a big win in The Swamp. This game will kick off under the lights, with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
How, What and When to Watch Utah takes on Florida
The offseason is finally over as the No. 7 University of Utah football team heads down to Gainsville to take on Florida in one of the most hyped games of week one. Both teams are heading into the season with some hype and it looks to be a great game in the Swamp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview
Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Utah Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowFlorida: Still an open question just about everywhere as the Gators open up Year 1 under Billy Napier. He ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Phil Steele analyzes Utah vs. Florida, remains very high on Anthony Richardson
Phil Steele calls Florida the No. 2 most-improved team in the country this season, and the college football savant sees a great atmosphere for Saturday’s game against Utah. Steele said Billy Napier will correct the recruiting shortcomings left behind by Dan Mullen, and he called Anthony Richardson possibly the best quarterback in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier explains playing time philosophy, how weather will affect the Utah game
Billy Napier has brought plenty of coaching strategies to Florida, from his staff size to playing time. He explained how playing time will become a factor this week against Utah. “I think one of our philosophies is we play a lot of players,” Napier said on the SEC coaches media...
BYU 1-on-1: Dickson and Lloyd weigh in on what happened at BYU volleyball
BYU sports experts Darnell Dickson and Jared Lloyd address five of the big questions facing Cougar athletics this week:. 1. How do you feel BYU administration handled the incident at the Duke volleyball match?. DICKSON: I’ve covered hundreds of men’s and women’s volleyball matches in the Smith Fieldhouse. Not only...
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
No evidence found of banned BYU fan using racist slurs at game
Days after a Brigham Young University fan was banned for allegedly directing racist slurs at an opposing volleyball player, the school says it has no evidence that the man actually said the words.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kuer.org
BYU is being tested by racial slurs at a volleyball game. It’s been here before
Brigham Young University has made national news for all the wrong reasons. Duke University’s Rachel Richardson said a BYU fan yelled racial slurs at her and other Black volleyball players during a match in Provo on Aug. 26. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
ksl.com
BYU-Duke volleyball game: What I saw from the stands
It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. To read the full story go to Deseret.com.
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
kjzz.com
Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism
KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The ‘haunted’ mansion next to the Deseret News offices
The Devereaux House, first mansion in Salt Lake City, might have a historic past and a haunting present.
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
Comments / 0