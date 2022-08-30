The Florida Gators kick off the Billy Napier era on the field this coming weekend with a big home game against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. The Gators have been itching to hit the field to show off their hard work they have been putting in this offseason under a new staff. The Gators head into this game as 2.5 point underdogs at home against the Utes, and hope to start off this new coaching regime with a big win in The Swamp. This game will kick off under the lights, with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO