ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Utah lands the commitment of offensive lineman Roger Alderman

Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football squad received some rather welcomed news on the recruiting trail as offensive lineman Roger Alderman gave his verbal pledge to the program. This is a valuable pickup for Jim Harding and the offensive linemen as Alderman is the type of high-level developmental prospect that tends to succeed at Utah. This is the Utes 13th commitment of the class and the first offensive lineman to give his pledge this cycle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Gators wearing traditional uniform combination for Utah game

The Florida Gators kick off the Billy Napier era on the field this coming weekend with a big home game against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. The Gators have been itching to hit the field to show off their hard work they have been putting in this offseason under a new staff. The Gators head into this game as 2.5 point underdogs at home against the Utes, and hope to start off this new coaching regime with a big win in The Swamp. This game will kick off under the lights, with a 7:00 p.m. ET start time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
247Sports

How, What and When to Watch Utah takes on Florida

The offseason is finally over as the No. 7 University of Utah football team heads down to Gainsville to take on Florida in one of the most hyped games of week one. Both teams are heading into the season with some hype and it looks to be a great game in the Swamp.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. Utah: Prediction and preview

Florida football plays its first game under Billy Napier on Saturday night against Utah (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Welcome to Gainesville, Coach Napier: Your first opponent as the Gators’ head coach is the No. 7 team in the country. Florida vs. Utah Preview. Gainesville’s own Anthony Richardson, with his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Phil Steele analyzes Utah vs. Florida, remains very high on Anthony Richardson

Phil Steele calls Florida the No. 2 most-improved team in the country this season, and the college football savant sees a great atmosphere for Saturday’s game against Utah. Steele said Billy Napier will correct the recruiting shortcomings left behind by Dan Mullen, and he called Anthony Richardson possibly the best quarterback in the country.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Ganther
Person
Pop Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#High School Football#American Football#Utes
ksl.com

BYU-Duke volleyball game: What I saw from the stands

It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. To read the full story go to Deseret.com.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy