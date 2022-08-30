Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
Marvel Preview: ‘Miracleman’ #0 cover art and interior pages
Marvel Comics has revealed all the variant covers for Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s much-anticipated Miracleman #0. Out on October 5th, the one-shot will feature new stories by Jason Aaron and Mike Carey, legendary writer/artist Ty Templeton, acclaimed artist Ryan Stegman, and more, as well as a prelude to Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham’s upcoming new chapter for the character.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
Marvel Preview: Punisher #6
Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
DC Preview: Multiversity: Teen Justice #4
An action-packed issue finds Kid Quick and their allies on Earth-11 face-to-face with a worlds-shaking threat! At last…why Raven refuses to join the team! Will the revelation prevent a tragedy…or somehow make it worse? Plus: an unexpected ally helps Troy escape the Church of Blood, the reunion the team’s been hoping for finally takes place, and the villainy of the Core comes to light! On a scale of 1 to 10 for surprises and all-around awesomeness, this one’s a solid (Earth-) 11!
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #5
The Clockwork Killer’s identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!. Flashpoint Beyond #5. Writers: Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams. Artists:...
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4
Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…
DC Preview: Dark Knights of Steel: Tales From the Three Kingdoms #1
The El Kingdom has been ruled with integrity and honesty for generations, by familes from the Waynes to the Els. The future of the kingdom lies with its three heirs and the challenges they will face…but what really prepared them for their tumultuous future? What stories defined Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El? Learn these tales and more from international bestselling writers Tom Taylor, Jay Kristoff, and C.S. Pacat!
See every Marvel NetEase games variant cover out October 2022
Marvel Comics and NetEase Games are teaming up for a series of variant covers, out in October, kicking off October 4th. These covers feature digital art of Marvel’s biggest heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America, Daken, and Scarlet Witch, to name a few. NetEase is China’s leading internet and online...
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 186: From Deathstroke to Predator: Ed Brisson on fan favorites and supervillain origins
The AIPT Comics podcast is back for your weekly recap, plus writer Ed Brisson joins us to discuss his bevy of titles. We talk about Predator, Batman Inc., Deathstroke, There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd, and more! Plus, don’t miss when we play Superfight and pit Predator vs. Deathstroke…who would be better at Twitter!?
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
‘Ant-Man’ #2 pays tribute to Eric O’Grady and the ’90s
The four-issue tribute to Ant-Man continues this week with Ant-Man #2. Al Ewing and Tom Reilly explore multiple eras of Ant-Man and his various personas while tying them together with a mystery from the future. We’re talking about a future where captions detail storytelling structure! The first issue was a fun, meta, and visually stunning start, kicking off what should be a good celebration of everyone’s favorite tiny hero.
Celebrate Luke Cage’s 50th anniversary with J. Scott Campbell variant cover
He goes by Powerman, but we all call him Luke Cage in our hearts, and he’s celebrating his 50-year anniversary this year. To toast him, Marvel Comics has revealed a variant cover by comics artist J. Scott Campbell, which will grace Daredevil #4. Written by Chip Zdarsky with art by Rafael De Latorre, Daredevil #4 will be out in comic shops on October 12.
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let’s find out. To catch up, read our review of Immortal X-Men #5.
EXCLUSIVE Comixology Preview: Dudley Datson and the Forever Machine #2
Evil has a brand new face! With Dudley and Daedalus fighting for the Earth’s very future, they’re going to need some help from… the Chymical Society. Part of the Comixology Originals line of exclusive digital content only available on Comixology and Kindle. Read for free as part of your subscription to Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited or Amazon Prime. Also available for purchase via Comixology, Kindle and in print via Dark Horse Books.
