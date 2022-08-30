Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls Club’s Summer Benefit Raises Over $150,000
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Club's Summer Benefit was a huge success. The organization raised over $151,500, making it the highest-grossing event in the organization's history. A total of 683 people attended the Elton John tribute show featuring Anthony Shore and his 12-piece band back on August 4th...
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
St. Cloud Schools Hires More Than 50 this Summer; Still Looking for Bus Drivers
St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.
Local Girl Scout Troop Builds Dog Play Area for Humane Society
ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society has a new place for dogs to run and play outside of the shelter. Girl Scout Troop 636 has spent the summer building a dog play yard and are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Troop leader Kari Boehmer says the...
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
Next-Gen Nursing Initiative Receives Funding
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s free Nursing Assistant Training Program will continue into 2023. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment in the Next Generation Nursing Initiative, which provides Minnesotans free training, books, uniforms, and more. Since December 2021, the initiative has trained over 1300 Minnesotans to work in the state’s nursing homes, hospitals, and veterans’ homes.
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud
I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
MN Department of Agriculture Seeks Budget Input
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for suggestions before building its budget later this year. The MDA is hosting two public input virtual meetings next week and an online form available through September 15th. Anyone impacted by the food system in the state is welcome to...
St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items. Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall. All items are $1 unless otherwise marked....
Informing Kids of the Dangers Awaiting Online
ST. CLOUD -- With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what your child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there is a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways.
Minnesotans Vacationing this Winter – Tips to Save Time and Money
About this time of year, Minnesotans start thinking about booking a mid-winter vacation. Winters can be hard in this state, but it's a lot easier to tolerate if you can escape to somewhere warm for a week or so in January or February. Flights and hotels can be so much...
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
De-Stress With Pets At SCSU
ST. CLOUD - Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to escape from the stress of the first week of classes Tuesday. “De-stress With Pets” is a “Healthy Husky” program where volunteers with the Central Minnesota Therapy Animal Association stop by with their animals. The event is scheduled to repeat weekly through October.
Minnesota DPS Providing Safety Tips For Families As School Begins
ST. CLOUD -- As students get ready to start a new academic year, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is highlighting several back-to-school safety tips for families this week. Monday's topic focuses on the phrase 'See Something, Say Something.'. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says it's exactly...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
Looking for THC Edibles at the State Fair? Step OUTSIDE The Fairgrounds
Edibles and other items including THC just officially became legal in the state of Minnesota. Although, not everyone is on board with this. Also, there have been cities throughout Minnesota that have been passing their own laws to limit the sale of those products. So, there's that. It will take some time for everyone or at least most everyone to get on board with this idea.
Hypnotizing TikTok Shows How Kwik Trip Bread Gets Made [WATCH]
If you live in the St. Cloud Area, chances are good you've frequented a Kwik Trip. The convenience stores have been a staple in our community since 2016, providing fresh baked goods, snacks, drinks, fried chicken, and more. I'm a huge Kwik Trip fan. So much so that my family...
