Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

St. Cloud Schools Hires More Than 50 this Summer; Still Looking for Bus Drivers

St. Cloud School District 742 has hired more than 50 new employees this summer in preparation for the new school year. That according to St. Cloud School Superintendent Laurie Putnam. She explains, like many others, they have had work force shortages which makes the more than 50 new employees a nice accomplishment. Putnam says that is more than normal. Putnam gives a lot of credit for the new hires to the human resources department and the work they did to recruit and hire new employees.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Next-Gen Nursing Initiative Receives Funding

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s free Nursing Assistant Training Program will continue into 2023. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment in the Next Generation Nursing Initiative, which provides Minnesotans free training, books, uniforms, and more. Since December 2021, the initiative has trained over 1300 Minnesotans to work in the state’s nursing homes, hospitals, and veterans’ homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
PRESTON, MN
96.7 The River

MN Department of Agriculture Seeks Budget Input

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is looking for suggestions before building its budget later this year. The MDA is hosting two public input virtual meetings next week and an online form available through September 15th. Anyone impacted by the food system in the state is welcome to...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Selling Some Surplus Items for $1

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is selling off some old unused items. Next Saturday, September 10th from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at City Hall they will be hosting a sale of items remaining from the old Tech High School and City Hall. All items are $1 unless otherwise marked....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Informing Kids of the Dangers Awaiting Online

ST. CLOUD -- With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what your child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there is a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

De-Stress With Pets At SCSU

ST. CLOUD - Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to escape from the stress of the first week of classes Tuesday. “De-stress With Pets” is a “Healthy Husky” program where volunteers with the Central Minnesota Therapy Animal Association stop by with their animals. The event is scheduled to repeat weekly through October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores

UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Looking for THC Edibles at the State Fair? Step OUTSIDE The Fairgrounds

Edibles and other items including THC just officially became legal in the state of Minnesota. Although, not everyone is on board with this. Also, there have been cities throughout Minnesota that have been passing their own laws to limit the sale of those products. So, there's that. It will take some time for everyone or at least most everyone to get on board with this idea.
MINNESOTA STATE
