Tower Of Fantasy Beginner's Guide: Tips For Getting Started In The New Anime MMORPG
Tower of Fantasy is off to a strong start, with more than 10 million downloads following its global release on August 10. Though heavily inspired by Genshin Impact--with an emphasis on open exploration, gacha-style character collecting, and action RPG combat--Tower of Fantasy does more than enough to stand on its own. Part of that is thanks to the game's MMORPG elements, with options to join guilds, team up to tackle world bosses, help fellow players with puzzles, and more.
Destiny 2 Season Of Plunder Patch Notes Detail Resilience Fixes And Golgoroth's Awful Scream
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder added plenty of pirate-themed content and activities when it launched last week, but it also brought a few bugs with it that resulted in Titans and Warlocks being squishier than usual. The Resilience stat, which dictates how much of a damage reduction your Guardian can receive in PvE, appeared to be broken.
The Mystery Of Destiny 2's Pirate Pun - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Apex Legends Mobile Your Challenge Awaits Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched a little over a week ago, bringing with it a series of seasonal events that reward players with free in-game cosmetics, currency, and other loot. Hyperbeat's latest seasonal event, Your Challenge Awaits, is a Caustic-themed LTE that rewards players who complete the event's challenges with several items, including a mobile-exclusive legend skin for Caustic.
More PvP Changes Coming To Destiny 2, Including Quitter Protection And Improved Match Quality
Destiny 2 developer Bungie has revealed that more adjustments will be coming to the PvP portion of the game throughout Season of Plunder. Loose skill-based matchmaking was added to Control after the new season had begun, and Bungie has recorded some interesting stats from the first few days of Crucible action.
How To Turn Your Titan Into A Thunder-Bomber In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
Each Guardian class in Destiny 2 has a specific idea behind it, and when it comes to Titans, that archetype is all about crushing enemies and scattering their ashes into the wind. With the Arc 3.0 subclass live and charged up for battle, Titans are now deadlier than ever before thanks to the lightning-fast mobility and aggression that they can take advantage of with that element.
Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation
Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Bungie Wants Destiny 2: Lightfall To Feel Like Blade Runner Meets Independence Day
It was back during the showcase for the Beyond Light expansion in 2020 that Bungie first gave an indication of where its overall story for Destiny 2 would be headed over the next few years. It was the first time the developer mentioned The Witch Queen, the expansion to follow Beyond Light, and gave an even further look to the future with Lightfall. Though Bungie provided few details at the time, a black-and-white logo treatment and the name of the expansion were enough to conjure a lot of ideas about just how dark and desolate Destiny 2 would get as it hurtled toward the conclusion of its current story arc, the Light and Darkness saga.
Destiny 2: Season of the Plunder Xur Location September 2, 2022
We've come to yet another weekend of Destiny 2, which means that Xur is making his way back to one of his various locations to sell you some fancy new wares. He's brand new weapons for sale that can get you geared up to take on more pirates in Season of Plunder, plus some extremely hard to get armor from the Season of Opulence from way back during the Forsaken expansion. Here's where you'll need to head to find Xur this week and the wonderful Exotics he's selling.
Where Is Xur Today? (September 2-6) - Destiny 2 Xur Exotic Items And Location Guide
Another weekend is here in Destiny 2, which means that Xur will return to the Solar System very soon. He's got a new batch of weapons for your perusal that can get you geared up to take on more pirates in Season of Plunder, plus some extremely tough-to-get armor from the Season of Opulence, way back during the Forsaken expansion days, to help you raise your Guardian fashion game. Here's where you can find Xur this week and the Exotics he's selling.
Genshin Impact - Jadeplume Terrorshroom Boss Guide
The Jadeploom Terrorshroom is one of Genshin Impact's new normal bosses found in Sumeru after the version 3.0 update. But despite its name, this enemy isn't scary in the slightest. In fact, it can be one of the easiest bosses in the entire game depending on your team comp. Here's everything you need to know about the Dendro bird.
This Week's Free Game Is Available Now At Epic
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Back 4 Blood Separates Itself From Its Heritage With New Story Missions
When Back 4 Blood launched almost one year ago, whether you loved it, hated it, or landed somewhere in between, what was never in doubt was where the idea came from. Turtle Rock birthed the co-op horde shooter genre that, these days, gets about one or two new games added to it annually. Even its name, Back 4 Blood, is an obvious callback to Left 4 Dead, the common ancestor of the many games like it. But with its newly launched Act 5 expansion included in the game's Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood is shedding itself of its lineage in a way that only its rogue-ish card system previously attempted.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Includes Spider-Gwen, Says Leak
Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the upcoming battle pass for Chapter 3, Season 4. Several prominent Fortnite dataminers, including ShiinaBR and Hypex, shared the apparent leak today on Twitter. According to those sharing the leak, Miles Morales will later be available in the Fortnite Item...
Tchia Gameplay Walkthrough Shows Off Glider And Soul Jumping
Indie studio Awaceb released its upcoming game Tchia's gameplay walkthrough--a 10-minute video focused on exploration tools in a New Caledonian-inspired setting. Tchia takes place in a tropical open world and follows a young girl's journey to rescue her father from the archipelago's cruel ruler, Meavora. In the gameplay walkthrough, Tchia...
Season Seven Community Day: Official Sea of Thieves
The next Sea Of Thieves Community Day is almost upon us! Featuring freebies, sales and the chance to increase Ancient Skeleton appearances, Sept 17th is the date to mark on your calendar. We're looking forward to seeing what you all get up to!
Best PlayStation Plus Games To Play Right Now
PlayStation Plus changed during summer 2022, going from one plan to three, with each plan offering various benefits including cloud saves, game trials, and, crucially, a bunch of games to download and play. If you have PlayStation Plus Premium, you’ve got hundreds of games at your fingertips, and if you’re suffering from choice paralysis, then have no fear, each month we’ll round up the new additions and guide you on what to play first.
What Sets The Callisto Protocol Apart From Dead Space--And Why Surprises Are The Name Of The Game
In just a few months, we'll finally get our hands on The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to Dead Space from that game's original creator, Glen Schofield, and his team at Striking Distance. GameSpot had the chance to chat with Schofield about not only what makes The Callisto Protocol a distinct and unique beast compared to the Dead Space games, but also how Schofield's approach to game direction has evolved and how Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol are a reflection of Schofield himself.
The Vampires
Sign In to follow. Follow The Vampires, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
