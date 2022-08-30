Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO