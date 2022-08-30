Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Five Cooling Drink Ideas for When Its Too Hot To Think in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos cooling center will open this weekend
As a result of the forecasted heat wave this holiday weekend, the City of Los Alamitos will be opening a cooling center. The Community Center, located at 10911 Oak St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720), will be open Saturday, September 3, 2022, through Monday,. September 5, 2022, operating between the hours...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Canyon’s high-flying offense keeps rolling in win over Fullerton
Canyon’s Kayvon Manfared wins the end zone battle with a Fullerton defender. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fullerton High School’s football team found itself in one of those pick your poison situations Friday night when it hosted Canyon High School, and, as the final score would indicate, there were no good options.
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays bring local merchants, family fun to town starting September 10, 2022
Starting Saturday, Sept. 10, Los Alamitos will have a new weekly destination for residents and out-of-town visitors alike: Los Alamitos Sunset Saturdays. Sunset Saturdays will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Pine St. in Los Alamitos, centered at 10932 Pine St. near the intersection of Los Alamitos Blvd. and Katella Ave. Pine will be closed to traffic between Florista St. and just north of Katella Ave. for the event.
localocnews.com
Lakewood cooling centers offer heat relief
A heat wave of high humidity and temperatures in the 90s and above is expected August 31 through next Wednesday, particularly impacting older residents who can feel more distress and often have fewer options for beating the heat. Cooling centers (open to residents of all ages) are available at:. Bloomfield...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football scores for Friday night, Sept. 2
It’s another big Friday night of high school football in Orange County and we invite you to visit us often for scores of the games. Football coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter: @ocsportszone and then come back for updates and coverage after the games at OCSPORTSZONE.COM, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
Cypress High School’s Rick Feldman named LA Chargers OC coach of the week
Cypress Coach Rick Feldman talks to his players after a summer competition at Corona del Mar. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Cypress High School football coach Rick Feldman has been selected the Los Angeles Chargers Orange County Coach of the Week. The program receives $1,000 from the Los Angeles...
localocnews.com
Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Still Piling in for Offshore Trips
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
City to open Cooling Center over Labor Day weekend
While the City of Costa Mesa has not hit the threshold that requires Cooling Centers to open, in an abundance of caution, the City of Costa Mesa will open the Senior Center as a Cooling Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday Sept. 4 and Monday Sept. 5 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. The Senior Center is located at 695 W 19th St. For information please call (714) 327-7550.
RELATED PEOPLE
Heat wave could bring challenges for firefighters battling Azusa-area brush fires
Temperatures are expected to push into the triple digits continuing through the Labor Day weekend.
localocnews.com
QUICK-OUT: Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg throws seven TDs in win
Canyon’s Christian Lundsberg (No. 12) threw seven touchdown passes, throwing them to Kayvon Monfared (No. 2) and Colin Chu (No. 6). (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon High School quarterback Christian Lunsberg threw seven touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Comanches to a 49-14 non-league...
Homeless Woman And Dog Fatally Struck By SUV In Anaheim
A homeless woman and her dog died after being struck by an SUV in Anaheim, police said Monday.
L.A. Weekly
Hanna Jocelyn Gomar Dies in Rear-End Car Accident on West Katella Avenue [Anaheim, CA]
32-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Striking Tree near Disneyland. The crash happened on August 27th just before 3:00 a.m., involving a GMC Yukon driven by 32-year-old Gomar, and a Dodge Charger. For reasons under investigation, Gomar was driving the GMC when she rear-ended the Dodge Charger and veered off the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localocnews.com
CHP investigating traffic collision at Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive
On September 1, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., a 53 year old man from Tustin, CA was driving a white 1999 Ford F-150 on eastbound Oso Parkway, turning left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. At the same time, an 8 year boy from Coto de Caza, CA, was traveling westbound on his non-motorized bicycle, crossing the Coto de Caza Drive crosswalk. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup collided with the 8 year old boy.
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Symphony announces “Kids Get in Free” RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022
Long Beach Symphony announced the return of its RuMBa Foundation Family Concert on October 2, 2022 at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Entitled Symphony Under the Sea, families are encouraged to come dressed in costume to enjoy an afternoon filled with activities and a 45-minute musical performance conducted by Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu. This concert will feature familiar and sing-along tunes from Spongebob Squarepants, Little Mermaid, and Moana, along with classical hits by Tchaikovsky, Handel, and Rossini in a setting to be enjoyed by all. Interactive family activities will be held on the Terrace Theater Plaza starting at 1:00pm, before and after the 3:00pm concert. Activities will include an instrument petting zoo, musical games and performances, arts and crafts, hula dancing, kid-friendly food trucks, and creative play areas that invite families to experience and play music together. Plaza presenters include the Aquarium of the Pacific, the Long Beach Ballet, Jewel Box Children’s Theatre, The Growing Experience, Long Beach Public Libraries, and the Box of Boom.
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localocnews.com
City Council, Planning Commission Scrutinize MemorialCare-Led Mixed-Use Project
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, September 4, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Highs are forecast to remain very warm to hot until at least next week, very gradually...
localocnews.com
Heil Avenue pedestrian and bicyclist bridge and Southbound I-405 Warner Avenue on- and off-ramps are now open
NOW OPEN! Southbound (SB) I-405 Warner Avenue On- and Off-Ramps. We are thrilled to announce another project milestone! The SB I-405 Warner on- and off-ramps are NOW OPEN! Follow us on social media or sign up for alerts at bit.ly/405-signup to receive the latest project updates and milestones!. For more...
Freeway closed in DTLA after person jumps from overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles today, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway.
Comments / 0