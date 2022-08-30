The Norwood-Norfolk Youth Summer Soccer League, coordinated by Matthew Akins, along with several volunteers and parents to assist in coaching, ended Thursday, August 18. The League is open for all NNCS children from Kindergarten ages through age 12, dubbed U5-U12 teams. The above photo represents two U10 teams on their last day, with coaches Leah Grubee on the left and David Wells on the right. Photo submitted.

NORWOOD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO