Volunteers prepare for big Potsdam book sale

Susan Godreau and Hanneke Lafountain, both of Potsdam, are two of the volunteers for the Potsdam Friends of the Library bookstore. They are pictured here preparing for the store’s big annual sale, held recently on the last weekend in August. Photo by Meredith Godreau.
POTSDAM, NY
Black Lake resident is champion blood donor

Lawrence Kring of Black Lake recently hit the 9 gallon mark for giving blood at the recent blood drive at the Elks Lodge in Ogdensburg. His daughter Melanie Flack also gives on a regular basis inspired by her dad. Photo submitted by Melanie Flack.
OGDENSBURG, NY
SeaComm recently donated many school supplies to NNCS

SeaComm recently donated a large quantity of school supplies to Norwood-Norfolk Central School District. The donated items included notebooks, paper, binders, writing utensils, art supplies and more. This gesture is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward program, which has enabled SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness throughout the region since 2017. Pictured, from left, from SeaComm are staff accountant Amber Burke, member business loan officer Christina Smutz, Norwood-Norfolk Central student Liam McDaniel, and Norwood-Norfolk Central volunteer Leah Alestra. SeaComm photo.
NORFOLK, NY
Norwood-Norfolk summer soccer wraps up

The Norwood-Norfolk Youth Summer Soccer League, coordinated by Matthew Akins, along with several volunteers and parents to assist in coaching, ended Thursday, August 18. The League is open for all NNCS children from Kindergarten ages through age 12, dubbed U5-U12 teams. The above photo represents two U10 teams on their last day, with coaches Leah Grubee on the left and David Wells on the right. Photo submitted.
NORWOOD, NY

