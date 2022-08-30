ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

4-year-old undergoes surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte: CMPD

By Connor Lomis
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 4-year-old underwent surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened Monday around 6:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police say they responded to this address after a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; QCN has not received an update on the child’s status since undergoing surgery.

Details are extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.

fox46.com

1 dead after crash on I-485 Inner in south Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near I-77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. The crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. on I-485 Inner near Exit 66 for South Boulevard just...
WBTW News13

3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
