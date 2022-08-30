4-year-old undergoes surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 4-year-old underwent surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The incident happened Monday around 6:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police say they responded to this address after a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medic rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; QCN has not received an update on the child’s status since undergoing surgery.

Details are extremely limited, and this story will be updated as they are received.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.