Ruth Ann Hendricks
4d ago
thats been going on for years! Take the money, make a call to immigration...where do illegals get "tens of thousands of dollars" for legal fees anyway?
wamc.org
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
nbcboston.com
Political Mailers Without ‘Paid-for' Disclosure Under Investigation in New Hampshire
At least four political mailers have been circulating New Hampshire's Congressional District Two that lack "paid-for" disclaimers, which are required by state and federal law, according to the state attorney general's office. Congressional District Two candidates George Hansel and Bob Burns are featured on the mailers, but their campaigns tell...
nbcboston.com
What to Watch for in Tuesday's Massachusetts Primary Elections
Voters in November will choose the first new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in eight years, and the first new auditor since President Barack Obama's first term. On the road to those big decisions, they will narrow the fields in Tuesday's primary election. The primary will make clear whether...
From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues
The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts' Primary Is Days Away: Here's What to Know
Early in-person voting for next week's primary came to a close in Massachusetts Friday, and voters like Sara Erkal made sure to beat the deadline. "I do like early voting," said the Cambridge resident. "I think it makes it a little bit more accessible, I think we should all have a day off to be able to go and vote."
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼
There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Around $3 million in cocaine, marijuana offloaded in Florida
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded around $3 millions in narcotics in Miami Tuesday, a release said.
pinonpost.com
APD makes likely biggest drug bust in NM history
On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced it had made a massive drug bust Thursday that included $10 million worth of drugs, cash, and other assets. According to the Department, “APD conducted a joint investigation with partnering agencies into a Drug Trafficking Organization throughout Albuquerque.”. The Albuquerque Journal...
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Massachusetts
A fluffy and beloved treat has been selected as the best sandwich in Massachusetts in a new report from Reader's Digest. The news outlet released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The fluffernutter, a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme,...
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
nbcboston.com
Decision 2022: Turnout, Poll Predictions as Mass. Approaches Primary Day
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is forecasting that about 850,000 ballots will be cast in this year's Democratic primary contests and more than 300,000 votes will be registered in the GOP contests. Galvin offered his predictions Thursday morning, a day before the pre-primary early voting period is set to...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
Two men from Mexico arrested on drug charges after bringing 15 kilos of cocaine into Mass.
FBI Boston with assistance from Massachusetts State Police arrested two men from Mexico who brought 15 kilograms of cocaine into the state. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that investigators were able to track a tractor-trailer that was allegedly driven by Gerardo Madrigal Quintero, 23, of Culiacan, Mexico to the Ludlow Service Plaza Monday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
Baker’s supplemental budget would set aside $2.9B to be returned to taxpayers
On Wednesday, Governor Baker filed a $1.6 billion supplemental budget and set aside more than $2.9 billion to be returned to taxpayers under Chapter 62F.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
