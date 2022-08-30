ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Probations lifted for Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools after AIA violations

By Clayton Klapper, Jordan Bontke
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGpPo_0hbFAtUX00

Hamilton and Queen Creek high schools have both had potential probations lifted by the AIA after hearings on Tuesday.

The AIA determined that in June that Hamilton Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message through social media to a player at another high school, violating AIA rules.

Dougherty’s attorney, Rocky Finefrock told ABC15 by phone the news of AIA rescinding the sanctions was, “no surprise at all, I already reported there would be no post-season suspension. We threatened AIA with a lawsuit, that they weren’t making a fair and equitable decision.”

Video in the player above shows previous ABC15 coverage of this story.

Queen Creek High School also faced probation for letting a pitcher throw over the maximum number of pitches allowed for his age in a game.

The AIA decided Tuesday to lift both probations.

Many criticized the punishment, especially against Hamilton, because it was a harsher punishment than they received for a hazing scandal back in 2017. At that time, players were accused of sexually assaulting younger teammates.

The decision would have meant Hamilton High School’s varsity football team and Queen Creek's baseball team wouldn't have been eligible to play in the postseason. The teams are once again eligible after the probation was lifted.

“My phone has been beeping off the hook,” said Natalie LeDuc.

LeDuc’s son plays cornerback for the Hamilton Huskies football team.

She says before Tuesday's decision, Hamilton High football families were “completely devastated” that the team would potentially be ineligible to play in the postseason.

When the AIA Executive Board voted to lift those sanctions she said, “I screamed,” as she checked social media and she immediately texted her son.

“I know mom, we’re going to win," that was his reaction.

Executive board member with AIA, Jim Dean, explains the decision.

“We do not want to put students and student-athletes to where they are punished for the actions of adults and adult behavior,” said Dean.

The AIA says both teams will face additional correctional measures in response to the violations.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Bell Bank Park Nears Resolution with Contractors

The owners of Bell Bank Park have agreed to a final settlement with contractors in the completion of the $100M project in East Mesa and expect all subcontractors and vendors to be paid by October 31, 2022, according to Chad Miller, CEO, Legacy Sports USA. The project was completed in...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queen Creek, AZ
Education
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Clinton, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
Clinton, NY
Sports
Queen Creek, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Clinton, NY
Education
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Aia#High School Football#Hazing#Highschoolsports#School Baseball#The Azpreps365 Board#Hamilton High School
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. "We need to take these kinds of threats and these incidents very seriously," said Anita Mortensen with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Cochise County. On Aug. 29, authorities said a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale boy, 13, creates award-winning app

Arnav Hingorani started learning coding at age 9 and now, four years later, the northern Scottsdale student has been named one of 18 finalists in a prestigious, global coding competition for an app he created. “Anyone with advanced level coding (was invited) to make an app that can help solve...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy