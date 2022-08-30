Probations lifted for Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools after AIA violations

Hamilton and Queen Creek high schools have both had potential probations lifted by the AIA after hearings on Tuesday.

The AIA determined that in June that Hamilton Assistant Coach and Defensive Coordinator Tim Dougherty sent a direct message through social media to a player at another high school, violating AIA rules.

Dougherty’s attorney, Rocky Finefrock told ABC15 by phone the news of AIA rescinding the sanctions was, “no surprise at all, I already reported there would be no post-season suspension. We threatened AIA with a lawsuit, that they weren’t making a fair and equitable decision.”

Video in the player above shows previous ABC15 coverage of this story.

Queen Creek High School also faced probation for letting a pitcher throw over the maximum number of pitches allowed for his age in a game.

The AIA decided Tuesday to lift both probations.

Many criticized the punishment, especially against Hamilton, because it was a harsher punishment than they received for a hazing scandal back in 2017. At that time, players were accused of sexually assaulting younger teammates.

The decision would have meant Hamilton High School’s varsity football team and Queen Creek's baseball team wouldn't have been eligible to play in the postseason. The teams are once again eligible after the probation was lifted.

“My phone has been beeping off the hook,” said Natalie LeDuc.

LeDuc’s son plays cornerback for the Hamilton Huskies football team.

She says before Tuesday's decision, Hamilton High football families were “completely devastated” that the team would potentially be ineligible to play in the postseason.

When the AIA Executive Board voted to lift those sanctions she said, “I screamed,” as she checked social media and she immediately texted her son.

“I know mom, we’re going to win," that was his reaction.

Executive board member with AIA, Jim Dean, explains the decision.

“We do not want to put students and student-athletes to where they are punished for the actions of adults and adult behavior,” said Dean.

The AIA says both teams will face additional correctional measures in response to the violations.