'Bag boys' in backfield give Lafayette Jeff football dynamic 1-2 punch

LAFAYETTE - They call themselves the Bag Boys.

"We've got everything. We do everything," sophomore running back Jwann Allen said. "We catch, run. We're just like the leaders."

Allen and Glenn Patterson, Lafayette Jeff's two tailbacks, make up part of the Bag Boys, a collective moniker given to Lafayette Jeff's skill position playmakers.

On Friday night, behind a dominant blocking effort from Lafayette Jeff's offensive line and receiving corps, that backfield duo enjoyed a huge game en route to dismantling Michigan City's defense.

Patterson, coming off a sophomore season where he just missed rushing for 1,000 yards, averaged 12.9 yards per carry against the Wolves last Friday, totaling 258 yards on the ground and scoring three touchdowns in the Bronchos' 51-33 victory.

"The biggest change and this is a credit to his position coach LeShawn Johnson, his mental toughness is at a different level than what it’s been," Lafayette Jeff coach Pat Shanley said. "He has always had the ability, but where there’s a little bit of discomfort there, he didn’t have that dog in him. (Johnson) is bringing the dog out of Glenn Patterson. He wants the ball in critical moments. He wants contact and he wants to fight for extra yards."

Allen added 176 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.

"He’s come up through our 56ers program. We’ve known about him since he was in third grade," Shanley said. "He has made plays since he first put on pads. The thing with him is continuing to push himself and challenge himself. Can he take his game to the next level like Glenn has taken his game to the next level?

"He’s always been fast. He’s always been shifty and he’s always had a knack for finding the end zone. But can he fight for those extra yards in a tough situation? Friday night, he did."

Combined, Lafayette Jeff's Bag Boys in the backfield totaled 434 yards and five touchdowns.

By Monday, before storms rolled in over Scheumann Stadium, they were already pushing each other to be better.

"It’s fun to have both of us in the backfield and celebrate when big things happen," Patterson said. "We push each other every practice and every game. We compete for reps. We like to make them work for their reps."

Shanley has been singing the praises of both backs, well before they had coming out parties on Friday night.

Both have breakaway speed and cutting abilities that make defenders look foolish.

While neither - Patterson is listed at 6 feet and 176 pounds and Allen is listed at 5-7 and 158 pounds - is a bulldozing presence, Shanley says looks can be deceiving.

"I think they are sneaky powerful. Glenn power cleans 255 pounds and Jwann power cleans 245 pounds," Shanley said. "Those guys have some pop to them. They can stick their face mask on your chest and move the pile a little bit."

While both admittedly need to become better blockers, allowing the passing game to flourish as well, Patterson and Allen know it's Week 3 of a long season and despite a celebratory stat-filled Friday at Michigan City, the Broncho offense is far from a finished product.

"We’re going to get more confident," Allen said. "Our receivers are going are going to learn how to their assignments better. We’re going to learn how to do our assignments better and we’re going to get better as a team."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Lafayette Jeff (1-1) at Tech (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Lafayette Jeff 76.71, Tech 55.91

Series history: Lafayette Jeff has won three straight, most recently 55-14 in 2019. Tech won four of the five meetings between 1951-60 before the series resumed in 2015.

About Lafayette Jeff: Lafayette Jeff averages 31.5 points and allows 38 per game. ... The Bronchos are averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a team. ... Lafayette Jeff is 20-1 in games played in September since the start of the 2017 season. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Keyen Crowder (15-36, 107 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Glenn Patterson (41 car., 336 yards, 3 TD), Jwann Allen (22 car., 176 yards, 2 TD). ... Receiving: Abram Ritchie (4 rec., 40 yards), Brandon Jackson (4 rec., 38 yards). ... Tackles: Carlos Gutierrez (15), Seth English (15). ... Sacks: Zachary Yuill (2). ... Interceptions: Micah Lillard (1). ... Kicking: Joel Garrido (5-5 PAT).

About Tech: The Titans average 11 points and allow 32.5 per game. ... Tech is coming off a 6-5 season in 2021, its first winning record since 2012. ... The Titans are 5-3 in September and 3-9 in all other games played over the past two seasons. ... Statistics unavailable.

Coach Shanley's take: "If you look at what Craig Chambers has done when he was in year three at Howe and when he was at Marion, it is really the year that he gets it rolling. CMA (Culver Academies) has two Division I defensive lineman and Chatard is Chatard. They’ve gotten beat by really good football teams. They have our attention. We know coach Chambers is always going to have his guys playing at a high level. It’s a conference game, so there’s a lot at stake."