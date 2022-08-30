ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

'Bag boys' in backfield give Lafayette Jeff football dynamic 1-2 punch

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ALja_0hbFAnRP00

LAFAYETTE - They call themselves the Bag Boys.

"We've got everything. We do everything," sophomore running back Jwann Allen said. "We catch, run. We're just like the leaders."

Allen and Glenn Patterson, Lafayette Jeff's two tailbacks, make up part of the Bag Boys, a collective moniker given to Lafayette Jeff's skill position playmakers.

On Friday night, behind a dominant blocking effort from Lafayette Jeff's offensive line and receiving corps, that backfield duo enjoyed a huge game en route to dismantling Michigan City's defense.

Patterson, coming off a sophomore season where he just missed rushing for 1,000 yards, averaged 12.9 yards per carry against the Wolves last Friday, totaling 258 yards on the ground and scoring three touchdowns in the Bronchos' 51-33 victory.

"The biggest change and this is a credit to his position coach LeShawn Johnson, his mental toughness is at a different level than what it’s been," Lafayette Jeff coach Pat Shanley said. "He has always had the ability, but where there’s a little bit of discomfort there, he didn’t have that dog in him. (Johnson) is bringing the dog out of Glenn Patterson. He wants the ball in critical moments. He wants contact and he wants to fight for extra yards."

Allen added 176 yards on 22 carries and scored twice.

"He’s come up through our 56ers program. We’ve known about him since he was in third grade," Shanley said. "He has made plays since he first put on pads. The thing with him is continuing to push himself and challenge himself. Can he take his game to the next level like Glenn has taken his game to the next level?

"He’s always been fast. He’s always been shifty and he’s always had a knack for finding the end zone. But can he fight for those extra yards in a tough situation? Friday night, he did."

Combined, Lafayette Jeff's Bag Boys in the backfield totaled 434 yards and five touchdowns.

By Monday, before storms rolled in over Scheumann Stadium, they were already pushing each other to be better.

"It’s fun to have both of us in the backfield and celebrate when big things happen," Patterson said. "We push each other every practice and every game. We compete for reps. We like to make them work for their reps."

Shanley has been singing the praises of both backs, well before they had coming out parties on Friday night.

Both have breakaway speed and cutting abilities that make defenders look foolish.

While neither - Patterson is listed at 6 feet and 176 pounds and Allen is listed at 5-7 and 158 pounds - is a bulldozing presence, Shanley says looks can be deceiving.

"I think they are sneaky powerful. Glenn power cleans 255 pounds and Jwann power cleans 245 pounds," Shanley said. "Those guys have some pop to them. They can stick their face mask on your chest and move the pile a little bit."

While both admittedly need to become better blockers, allowing the passing game to flourish as well, Patterson and Allen know it's Week 3 of a long season and despite a celebratory stat-filled Friday at Michigan City, the Broncho offense is far from a finished product.

"We’re going to get more confident," Allen said. "Our receivers are going are going to learn how to their assignments better. We’re going to learn how to do our assignments better and we’re going to get better as a team."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Lafayette Jeff (1-1) at Tech (0-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Lafayette Jeff 76.71, Tech 55.91

Series history: Lafayette Jeff has won three straight, most recently 55-14 in 2019. Tech won four of the five meetings between 1951-60 before the series resumed in 2015.

About Lafayette Jeff: Lafayette Jeff averages 31.5 points and allows 38 per game. ... The Bronchos are averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a team. ... Lafayette Jeff is 20-1 in games played in September since the start of the 2017 season. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Keyen Crowder (15-36, 107 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT). ... Rushing: Glenn Patterson (41 car., 336 yards, 3 TD), Jwann Allen (22 car., 176 yards, 2 TD). ... Receiving: Abram Ritchie (4 rec., 40 yards), Brandon Jackson (4 rec., 38 yards). ... Tackles: Carlos Gutierrez (15), Seth English (15). ... Sacks: Zachary Yuill (2). ... Interceptions: Micah Lillard (1). ... Kicking: Joel Garrido (5-5 PAT).

About Tech: The Titans average 11 points and allow 32.5 per game. ... Tech is coming off a 6-5 season in 2021, its first winning record since 2012. ... The Titans are 5-3 in September and 3-9 in all other games played over the past two seasons. ... Statistics unavailable.

Coach Shanley's take: "If you look at what Craig Chambers has done when he was in year three at Howe and when he was at Marion, it is really the year that he gets it rolling. CMA (Culver Academies) has two Division I defensive lineman and Chatard is Chatard. They’ve gotten beat by really good football teams. They have our attention. We know coach Chambers is always going to have his guys playing at a high level. It’s a conference game, so there’s a lot at stake."

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsnow.com

Slicers Run Over by Valpo 42-3

(VALPARAISO, INDIANA) - Valparaiso used drives of 80, 78, 62, 73, and 33 yards, along with a pick six on the way to a 42-3 over LaPorte at Viking Field Friday night. On the other hand, the Slicers made several trips into Valparaiso territory but only mustered three points on a 36-yard field goal by Jack Doty in the second quarter.
VALPARAISO, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Let the games begin at Chesterton High School

August 19th, 2022- a considerable day for the Chesterton Trojans as they played against the Hobart Brickies, thus claiming victory in the first football game of the season. In the first quarter, Bryce Thoma scored the first Trojan touchdown of the year after an 85 yards pass play. Following the...
CHESTERTON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Tiger Gridders Put On 70-0 Clinic For Youth Grid Guests

WARSAW – The future of Tiger football, in the form of a halftime parade Friday night among the three levels of the Young Tiger football organization’s 8-, 10-, and 12-year-old groups, was apropos for Warsaw’s Northern Lakes Conference opening 70-0 win over the Plymouth Rockies at Fisher Field.
WARSAW, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Brees to open superfood store in West Lafayette

A California-based craft superfood chain will open its second Indiana location on Thursday with the help of a Super Bowl champion. Former New Orleans Saints and Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees will be on hand for the opening of everbowl’s new franchise store in West Lafayette, of which Brees is a part-owner.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Michigan City, IN
Football
Michigan City, IN
Sports
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
letsbeardown.com

THERE IS NOT A SINGLE BORING DAY HERE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend rain continues for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with scattered thunderstorms remain present through the holiday weekend across Indiana and neighboring states. Scattered rain showers with another chance for thunderstorms will be present Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will get the morning and early afternoon stared. It doesn’t look like Sunday will be a total wash out, but isolated thunderstorms will present brief, heavy downpours that will be present on and off throughout the day.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Gutierrez
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Teams#Titans#American Football
abc57.com

15 year old teen missing from Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
insideedition.com

7 Dogs and Homeowner Saved From Michigan City, Indiana House Fire

An Indiana homeowner and seven dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their home. The homeowner was initially unaware of the flames until neighbors came over to alert her. She was able to get out of the smoke-filled house with four of her dogs. The Michigan City Fire Department said it was “difficult to maneuver through and reach the seat of the fire,” but the Ladder Crew performed a “search and rescue” which produced two of the pups. The third dog was found using a thermal imaging camera.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida

A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
seniorshousingbusiness.com

CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI Alleged in Crash and Fire at House

(La Porte, IN) - A house was heavily damaged in La Porte last night by a motor vehicle and fire. There were no major injuries, but a police officer is credited with saving the life of the alleged intoxicated driver. Evin Eakins, 25, of Valparaiso, is charged with operating while...
LA PORTE, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy