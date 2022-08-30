ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

New Columbia schools policy proposal allows 30 minutes for all public comment at board meetings

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
There would be 30 minutes near the beginning of each Columbia Board of Education meeting for public comment, with priority given to those addressing items the board would be voting on at that meeting, under a proposed policy refined Monday.

The proposed policy introduced by the school board this month received criticism.

The school board's policy committee worked out details of the policy proposal during a two-hour meeting that included several amendments to the original policy proposal and some amendments to amendments and even some amendments to amendments to amendments.

There is currently no limit to the total amount of public comment at meetings, and it has gone an hour or more at some meetings where opening school buildings and student masking has been discussed.

Board member Jeanne Snodgrass, on the committee, proposed most of the amendments, but her amendments were sometimes amended.

The committee forwarded the proposed policy to the school board for a vote at its Sept. 12 meeting.

In other changes, commenters must register, either in advance of the meeting or at the meeting, including their names and the topic or topics on which they plan to speak.

If there is time available after public comment related to action items — those that will be voted on at the meeting — speakers who have registered to speak on other agenda items or other school-related topics may address the board.

There is value in hearing from people about items not on the board's agenda, said board member and committee member Katherine Sasser. She mentioned how Rock Bridge High School students talked about racial incidents at the school at a meeting.

"That can really impact change," Sasser said.

Individuals may speak only once at each meeting and may speak at just two consecutive meetings before skipping one, under the proposal.

"I have concerns about the every two months and then off one month," Sasser said.

She didn't propose it be changed.

As is the case now, speakers will have three minutes to make their points.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

