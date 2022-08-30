Salina Area United Way has announced its 2022-2023 funded partners. Nine local nonprofit community organizations were chosen as funded partners:. “We have been working on returning to Funded Partners for the past year and a half. This is going to make a huge impact on these agencies and the services they provide to our Salina community,” said Claire Ludes, executive director for the Salina Area United Way. “We have steadily increased fundraising for the past 2.5 years I have been executive director and now I believe this return allows us to take it even further and truly support these agencies in all that they do.”

