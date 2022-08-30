Read full article on original website
Trojans topple Rock Creek to win 13th consecutive season opener
The Southeast of Saline Trojans started their 2022 season with an impressive showing, handing the Rock Creek Mustangs a 38-26 loss to keep a number of milestones alive in Gypsum. The Trojans have now won an unthinkable 13 consecutive season and home openers, one for each year of the Mitch...
Quarterback duel takes center stage as Trojans host Rock Creek
The Southeast of Saline Trojans and Rock Creek Mustangs will kick off their 2022 campaigns in Gypsum on Friday in what could very well be the best quarterback duel in the state. For the Trojans, Luke Gebhardt will once again take center stage after completing 70% of his passes in...
Salina Stadium in the spotlight as South and Central meet for 53rd Mayor's Cup
As Friday night lights return to the state of Kansas, all eyes will be on Salina Stadium for a rare week-one installment of the 53rd annual Mayor’s Cup. “This is one of the top rivalries in the state up there with Manhattan-Junction City and Garden City-Dodge City,” Central head coach Mark Sandbo said. “This is 365 days of bragging rights that you’re the standard in the community when it comes to arguably the most popular sport in Salina.”
Southeast of Saline takes on Rock Creek Friday; watch it live here!
The Trojans kick off their 2022 season by hosting the Rock Creek Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday, and it should be a good one!. Southeast of Saline is preseason ranked No. 1 in Class 2A while Rock Creek is preseason ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Both teams went deep into the Class 3A playoffs last year, making it to the round of eight.
McPherson High School honored by KSHSAA
TOPEKA – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from the...
Abilene's Memorial Hospital hires Taplin as OR director
ABILENE - Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.
This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000
In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina
Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Benjamin Ecclesiastes; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management
With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!
APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
Rolling Hills Zoo among those receiving prestigious AZA accreditation
SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission met to review applications for AZA accreditation at the AZA’s Annual Conference held this year in Baltimore, Md. Among those facilities receiving accreditation was Salina's own Rolling Hills Zoo!. The AZA accreditation process includes...
Cleopatra's life was well lived at Rolling Hills Zoo
The Rolling Hills Zoo family is grieving the loss of its dromedary white camel that passed away this past weekend. A rare white camel, at the time of her birth Cleopatra was one of only 40 white camels in the world. In 1994 prior to the zoo opening, Cleo (short...
Salina man just out of jail arrested after unmarked pursuit
SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
Duxler selected for U.S. Chamber Foundation fellowship program
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Renee Duxler, director of Economic & Workforce Development at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders...
Salina Area United Way announces 2022-2023 funded partners
Salina Area United Way has announced its 2022-2023 funded partners. Nine local nonprofit community organizations were chosen as funded partners:. “We have been working on returning to Funded Partners for the past year and a half. This is going to make a huge impact on these agencies and the services they provide to our Salina community,” said Claire Ludes, executive director for the Salina Area United Way. “We have steadily increased fundraising for the past 2.5 years I have been executive director and now I believe this return allows us to take it even further and truly support these agencies in all that they do.”
Dickinson County Commission proclaims Sept. 9 Seniors Day
The Dickinson County Commission proclaimed Friday as Seniors Day, a time to celebrate senior citizens. The Dickinson County Senior Network has planned an event at the Abilene Community Center which will spotlight the various programs and resources available to seniors in the county.
August COVID-19 statistics for Saline County
There were 652 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of August, up from the 584 cases reported in the previous month, and the 613 cases reported in August 2021. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month. Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 (down from 14 reported in-patients at the same time last month).
Small quake strikes southeastern Saline County Saturday p.m.
ASSARIA - A small earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Saturday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.6 magnitude quake struck at 4:56 p.m. Saturday east-southeast of Assaria. The quake was centered northeast of the E. Hedberg Road/S. Woodward Road intersection.
