ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Salina Stadium in the spotlight as South and Central meet for 53rd Mayor's Cup

As Friday night lights return to the state of Kansas, all eyes will be on Salina Stadium for a rare week-one installment of the 53rd annual Mayor’s Cup. “This is one of the top rivalries in the state up there with Manhattan-Junction City and Garden City-Dodge City,” Central head coach Mark Sandbo said. “This is 365 days of bragging rights that you’re the standard in the community when it comes to arguably the most popular sport in Salina.”
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Southeast of Saline takes on Rock Creek Friday; watch it live here!

The Trojans kick off their 2022 season by hosting the Rock Creek Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday, and it should be a good one!. Southeast of Saline is preseason ranked No. 1 in Class 2A while Rock Creek is preseason ranked No. 4 in Class 3A. Both teams went deep into the Class 3A playoffs last year, making it to the round of eight.
GYPSUM, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Football
City
Salina, KS
City
Brookville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Moundridge, KS
Local
Kansas Football
Salina, KS
Sports
Salina Post

McPherson High School honored by KSHSAA

TOPEKA – McPherson High School has been selected as the KSHSAA Performing Arts School of Excellence award winner. A total of 17 Kansas high schools will receive recognition by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) for outstanding performing arts programs. A selection committee was formed from the...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Abilene's Memorial Hospital hires Taplin as OR director

ABILENE - Memorial Hospital in Abilene has announced the hiring of Melissa Taplin as OR director for the Memorial Hospital Outpatient and Surgical Services Department. Taplin began her duties as director on Aug. 8. She had been filling in as the interim manager since July 1. Taplin was a familiar face even before July, as she has worked for Memorial Hospital since the start of her nursing career in 2000 when she started as a ward clerk in the Inpatient/OB Unit.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Salina sizzled in 2000

In 2000, record heat continued to broil parts of central and south-central Kansas. Salina was torched by their hottest temperature ever in the month of September when the mercury soared to a sizzling 110 degrees while Wichita baked in 108 degree heat. This tied Sept. 3, 1947, for the Air Capital's hottest temperature ever for September.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Four Concordia girls found early Wednesday in Salina

Four girls from Concordia were returned to their parents after they were found in south-central Salina early Wednesday morning. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that officers were sent to the area of Quincy Street and Max Avenue just after 6 a.m. for a report of four juveniles who were asking for rides. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl and three other younger girls who all were from Concordia.
SALINA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Johnson
Salina Post

Salina man dies after motorcycle, car crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY —A Salina man died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2008 Mercury Sable driven by Ashlynn J. Hamiliton, 19, Wichita, was eastbound on Kansas Highway 4 at 15th Avenue, approximately 2.2 miles east of Lindsborg. The driver...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 1

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Benjamin Ecclesiastes; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

K-State Salina adds bachelor's degree in aviation management

With workforce demands in all aviation industry sectors rising worldwide, Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus has added a bachelor's degree in aviation management — one of the only collegiate programs of its kind in the country — to ease industry needs. "Being employed at airports...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: APAC Kansas, Incorporated, is hiring!

APAC Kansas, Incorporated, has been building the heartland from the ground up for more than a century. From the supply of aggregate materials, hot mix asphalt, and concrete to the construction of roads and bridges, we do it all. You've seen our trucks and now, we want to hire you!
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#American Football#Mason Ellerm
Salina Post

Rolling Hills Zoo among those receiving prestigious AZA accreditation

SILVER SPRING, Md. – The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) independent Accreditation Commission met to review applications for AZA accreditation at the AZA’s Annual Conference held this year in Baltimore, Md. Among those facilities receiving accreditation was Salina's own Rolling Hills Zoo!. The AZA accreditation process includes...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man just out of jail arrested after unmarked pursuit

SALINE COUNTY —Two people from Salina were jailed after a pursuit on Interstate 135 Wednesday. Just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives from McPherson County and troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol contacted Salina police that they were in unmarked vehicles and following a vehicle into Saline County on Interstate 135, according to Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Duxler selected for U.S. Chamber Foundation fellowship program

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Renee Duxler, director of Economic & Workforce Development at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the seventh cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders...
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Salina Area United Way announces 2022-2023 funded partners

Salina Area United Way has announced its 2022-2023 funded partners. Nine local nonprofit community organizations were chosen as funded partners:. “We have been working on returning to Funded Partners for the past year and a half. This is going to make a huge impact on these agencies and the services they provide to our Salina community,” said Claire Ludes, executive director for the Salina Area United Way. “We have steadily increased fundraising for the past 2.5 years I have been executive director and now I believe this return allows us to take it even further and truly support these agencies in all that they do.”
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

August COVID-19 statistics for Saline County

There were 652 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of August, up from the 584 cases reported in the previous month, and the 613 cases reported in August 2021. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month. Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 (down from 14 reported in-patients at the same time last month).
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy