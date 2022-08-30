Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Arts Fund New Music Collection
The Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Arts have unveiled a new and extensive collection of music scores for library users in the Easton Library. Together, they joined forces in developing a collection that includes jazz, popular and classical music, solo and ensemble instrumental music, instructional method books, and more! Thanks to the expert advice of EJ Oesterle, Easton High School band director, a wide variety of music was chosen for this collection that was familiar and accessible.
“Imperfectly Perfect” Exhibition
Award winning acrylic painter, Maureen S. Farrell, is Main Street Gallery’s guest artist for September/October. Her show, “Imperfectly Perfect” highlights a collection of the artist’s figurative and abstract paintings that she created both in her home studio in Cambridge and her studio at the Davis Art Center in Easton.
“Grand Art Under a Grand” Opens
“Grand Art Under a Grand” opens at Troika Gallery on Friday, September 2 featuring select fine art by the Troika artists priced under $1,000. This popular exhibit opens on First Friday, at 11 a.m., and will go live on the gallery website, www.troikagallery.com, at noon when phone calls at 410-770-9190 will be taken for online sales. No specially priced art will be sold before the opening.
Studio B Art Gallery Adds New Artist
Studio B Art Gallery is excited to announce the addition of Charles Newman to the gallery’s featured artist roster. Charles will join the studio this fall and attend a special reception during Easton Night Out on Friday, September 2. Come see his artwork and enjoy great conversation during the “Art Salon” reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSO’s “Season of Celebration”
As it welcomes Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper to the podium, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will mark its 25th anniversary season – a “Season of Celebration” – with the introduction of a new four-concert Ensembles Series to complement its traditional five-concert Masterworks Series and New Year’s Eve concert.
Environmental Themes Prominent at Film Festival
Many of our nation’s waterways are much cleaner than they were 50 years ago thanks, in part, to the Clean Water Act of 1972. Yet today, nearly half of U.S. streams, lakes and underwater aquifers are so polluted that they are not safe for fishing, swimming, or aquatic life, including some in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.
“Shore As I See It” Exhibit
On First Friday, September 2, The Artists’ Gallery will feature original compositions in pastel, oil, and silverpoint by Evie Baskin. Each image in this show has been inspired by the varying degrees of light and color found along the water and the richly textured landscapes and abundance of life surrounding us on the Eastern Shore.
Oxford Museum Hosts New Exhibit
Recently, the Oxford Museum unveiled a new exhibition, “Rooted in the Land: A Tribute to Eastern Shore Farmers.” This exhibit allows renowned photographer Edwin Remsberg to tell the story of multigenerational family roots in agriculture and pay tribute to the farmers of the Eastern Shore through striking and poignant images of the agricultural community.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland Spirituals Initiative Gospel Concert
A talented group of 30 singers will travel from the Eastern Shore to Washington, D.C. under the auspices of the Maryland Spirituals Initiative to perform a gospel concert at the historic Cosmos Club on Monday, September 12. The Maryland Spirituals Initiative was created to begin a global conversation about the essential role of spirituals as one of America’s most compelling and elusive art forms.
Talbot Arts Selects New Board President
Talbot Arts welcomes Amy Blades Steward as the president of the county arts council board, effective July 1. Amy is an Easton native with a BA in English/Communications from Hood College in Frederick. In 1999, after returning from working on the Western Shore in historic preservation, she began work in health care marketing at MGW School of Nursing and eventually Shore Health System.
Attraction, the "good news" magazine
Easton, MD
107
Followers
224
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
Attraction magazine has been covering the "good news" of Maryland's Mid Shore since 1979. Enjoy event listings and feature articles on such topics as conservation, fine arts, music, health, exhibits, theatre, boating, volunteer opportunities, and much more. Email allison@attractionmag.com for more information or visit www.attractionmag.com.http://www.attractionmag.com
Comments / 0