Ex-Tiger Matthew Boyd's career could continue after surgery in Detroit, 'my second home'
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd sat in the visitor's dugout before Tuesday's game. He reflected on his last appearance at Comerica Park, a late September drop-by before traveling to Dallas for flexor tendon surgery. Boyd, who pitched seven seasons for the Tigers, looked forward to his post-surgery career, which...
MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Guardians prediction, odds and pick – 9/2/2022
The Seattle Mariners will meet the Cleveland Guardians this weekend, with both teams looking to cement their playoff status further. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Guardians prediction and pick. It is a possible playoff preview as the Mariners face off with the Guardians...
Detroit Tigers mess with Abraham Toro, get the horns in 5-3 loss to Seattle Mariners
Detroit Tigers reliever Alex Lange bounced a fresh ball from his glove to pitching hand while Abraham Toro rounded third base on his way to home after lining a curveball over the right-field wall for a two-run home run in the seventh inning. "We got beat," catcher Eric Haase said....
Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers
On back-to-back days, the Houston Astros struck first against the Texas Rangers. Trey Mancini singled home José Altuve with two outs to take the early lead, but the Rangers showed life soon after. Following a walk to Marcus Semien, Cristian Javier yielded a two-run home run to Corey Seager,...
Akil Baddoo sitting Friday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and bat sixth. Carpenter has a $2,400 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
Pirates host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (70-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-81, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-7, 2.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -253, Pirates +209; over/under...
