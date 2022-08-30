ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Astros Sweep Two-Game Set with Rangers

On back-to-back days, the Houston Astros struck first against the Texas Rangers. Trey Mancini singled home José Altuve with two outs to take the early lead, but the Rangers showed life soon after. Following a walk to Marcus Semien, Cristian Javier yielded a two-run home run to Corey Seager,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo sitting Friday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and bat sixth. Carpenter has a $2,400 salary on Friday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.1 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pirates host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (70-59, third in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (49-81, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (12-7, 2.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -253, Pirates +209; over/under...
PITTSBURGH, PA

