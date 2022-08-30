ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores

East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Hamilton, OH
Football
Hamilton, OH
Education
Hamilton, OH
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

Unbeaten teams featured in the OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Despite a pandemic still only in its eighth month, the football program at Northmont High School in Clayton was feeling on top of the world in mid-Oct. 2020. Hilliard Davidson hosts Northmont in the central and southern region OHSAA Game of the Week. Nordonia hosts Northmont in...
CLAYTON, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe

Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak

Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
OXFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Aia
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
miamistudent.net

Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food

If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes $2.7 million sale of Ohio industrial property

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a 78,100-square-foo industrial property in Middletown, Ohio. The property sold for $2.7 million. Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin Patterson and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio-based investor.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy