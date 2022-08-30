Read full article on original website
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
WRBI Radio
9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores
East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
linknky.com
Investigation looms as Highlands wins big in rivalry game at Campbell County
Highlands conquered Campbell County High 44-13 in Friday night’s gridiron rivalry, but there was speculation that news of an investigation may have impacted Campbell’s performance. Hours before kickoff, news broke that Campbell County Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an alleged incident that occurred on a football...
WKRC
Football player makes triumphant return to field where he was paralyzed a year ago
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Nearly one year to the day since the game that changed his life forever, former Dohn Community High School football player, Simeon “Tino” Whittle, returned to the field where he was paralyzed at Cincinnati Country Day School. CCD wanted to honor Tino in...
spectrumnews1.com
Unbeaten teams featured in the OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Despite a pandemic still only in its eighth month, the football program at Northmont High School in Clayton was feeling on top of the world in mid-Oct. 2020. Hilliard Davidson hosts Northmont in the central and southern region OHSAA Game of the Week. Nordonia hosts Northmont in...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe
Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
miamistudent.net
COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak
Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
miamistudent.net
Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food
If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
dayton.com
Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’
A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
WKRC
Beagles rescued from testing facility receive second chance through local adoptions
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a happy day for a group of beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia: They were saved after a years-long lawsuit exposed their living conditions. A small group gathered outside the Humane Association of Warren County. Arriving at 5:45 in the morning, Columbus...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes $2.7 million sale of Ohio industrial property
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a 78,100-square-foo industrial property in Middletown, Ohio. The property sold for $2.7 million. Joshua Baker, Craig Fuller, Erin Patterson and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio-based investor.
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
WLWT 5
Police close Glenway Avenue following crash in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Police have opened Glenway Avenue after a crash prompted the road to close between Grand and State avenues. The road was closed while Duke Energy responded to the scene to repair a damaged utility pole, Wednesday. Glenway Avenue is closed due to a vehicle fire in...
Lockland School threat that prompted closure was 'third party information'
A statement from the schools said they shut down out of an abundance of caution based on the preliminary information around a threat made via social media.
Win Tickets to The We Outside Comedy Tour
100.3 Cincy's R&B station is giving you a chance to win tickets to The We Outside Tour at Heritage Bank Center November 5th starring Michael Blackson, Corey Holcomb, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen, Tony Rock, and Ryan Davis.
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
