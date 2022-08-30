ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

No states requiring student vaccinations this school year

(NewsNation) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required...
