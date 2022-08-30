Peacock has canceled one of its leading sitcoms, and one that not only had a big name attached but was also a beacon for diversity on TV. Rutherford Falls, the two-season comedy, is done. The show stars Ed Helms as a leading community member in the titular town who tries to uphold his family's legacy while coming to terms with the fact that his family did great harm to the Native American population that makes up the community. Helms' co-lead is Jana Schmieding; Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star. All 18 episodes of the show are streaming via Peacock.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO