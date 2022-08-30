Read full article on original website
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
'Wheel of Fortune' Vanna White: Details to Know About the Legendary Letter-Turner
Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White is a legendary pop-cultural icon, who has been gracing television screens for decades, and she continues to shine every year. She even hosted the game show back in late 2019, after Pat Sajak was hospitalized for intestinal blockage. White later revealed to Vulture that she had very little time to prepare herself for hosting, however, as it all happened very fast and she was only given a 30-minute heads up.
Jennifer Hudson Will Reunite With Her 'American Idol' Past With First Talk Show Guest
Jennifer Hudson is making her talk show debut, and her first guest will be an old American Idol acquaintance. The premiere of The Jennifer Hudson Show will feature a conversation between Hudson and former American Idol judge Simon Cowell, their first since Hudson competed in season 3 of the singing reality series.
'Game of Thrones': King Joffrey Actor Jack Gleeson Just Got Married
Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, who played the despicable King Joffrey in the hot HBO series, just got married in his home country. The Mirror reports that Gleeson wed his longtime Roisin O'Mahony, a UK-based actress and comedian. The pair said their I Do's in a quaint ceremony in Kerry, Ireland.
'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Admits She's at One of the 'Lowest Times' in Her Life Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)
Cheyenne Floyd is asking Teen Mom viewers to "be kind" as she gets ready to show the "raw" and "real" truth of an incredibly difficult time of her life on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up to PopCulture.com about being in "one of the lowest times of [her] life" ahead of the Tuesday, Sept. 6 premiere, admitting she was "really freaking out" waiting for the debut.
Peacock Cancels Series Starring 'The Office' Alum After 2 Seasons
Peacock has canceled one of its leading sitcoms, and one that not only had a big name attached but was also a beacon for diversity on TV. Rutherford Falls, the two-season comedy, is done. The show stars Ed Helms as a leading community member in the titular town who tries to uphold his family's legacy while coming to terms with the fact that his family did great harm to the Native American population that makes up the community. Helms' co-lead is Jana Schmieding; Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star. All 18 episodes of the show are streaming via Peacock.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
'Backstreet Boys': AJ McLean Displays Cut Figure Amid Sobriety Transformation
AJ McLean is celebrating a milestone in his sobriety journey. The Backstreet Boys member posted two body transformation pictures taken a year apart on Instagram, showing his progress in sobriety. In the photos, "dad bod" McLean poses with two peace signs alongside more muscled images of him getting pumped in the gym.
'Law & Order' New Season Premiere Dates: What to Know
All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall, and we now know when each series will premiere. According to Deadline, the Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm.
'Lost' Actor Reflects on 'Devastating' Break-up With Co-Star Evangeline Lilly
Lost actor Dominic Monaghan talked about the only time he really experienced heartbreak during a recent stop on Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified. Monaghan dated his co-star and future Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly from 2004 to 2007. The Lord of the Rings actor took responsibility for the relationship ending, noting that he partied and drank whenever he wasn't working on Lost.
Why 'Avatar' Isn't on Disney+ Anymore
Avatar is no longer on Disney+, even though Disney is preparing to release the long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water in December. James Cameron's epic 2009 film is getting a theatrical re-release later this month, so Disney pulled it from the streaming platform. This means fans who want to take a trip back to Pandora before The Way of Water opens on Dec. 24 will have to return to theaters or pick up the movie on Blu-ray or DVD. The film is also available to rent on most video-on-demand platforms.
'Stranger Things' Spinoff: What We Know So Far
Netflix has officially revealed that a Stranger Things spinoff is currently in development. The streamer divulged the news in a tweet thread about projects that Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers are helming as part of their overall deal with the company. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the filmmakers.
'Snake in the Grass': A Scar Clue Threatens to Unveil the Snake in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Another "snake" is on the loose on USA Network's Snake in the Grass. In a sneak peek of the Sept. 5 episode, the contestants find a clue that will help lead them to the identity of the snake amongst them. But, will it help narrow things down or lead to more finger-pointing?
'Tales of the Walking Dead': Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu Debate 'Chompers' in Exclusive Clip
Tales of the Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC and is the fourth television series in The Walking Dead franchise. The fourth episode of the six-episode season premieres on Sept. 4 and features Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode which shows Amy (Liu) having a conversation with Dr. Everett (Edwards).
Anne Heche's Son Homer Makes Big Decision After Mother Dies Without a Will
Weeks after Anne Heche's untimely death, her son Homer Laffoon is taking action when it comes to the control of the late actor's estate. E! News reported that Laffoon has filed a petition to be the one in charge of Heche's estate. The Donnie Brasco star leaves behind two sons, 20-year-old Laffoon, whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, whom she shared with ex James Tupper.
'The Bachelorette': Logan Palmer Directly Addresses 'Conspiracy' Claims Over His Exit
The Bachelorette contestant Logan Palmer addressed the conspiracies floating among Bachelor Nation about his sudden exit from the ABC series. Palmer, 26, made it to Week 6 before he was disqualified because he tested positive for COVID-19. During a stop on the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast Thursday, Palmer insisted there was nothing more salacious about his exit.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Returning to Reality TV Amid Their Move Back to the UK
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are coming back to the world of reality TV. The BBC is bringing back the premise behind the MTV classic series The Osbournes as the Black Sabbath rocker and his wife return to the UK, reports Deadline. Home to Roost will follow the iconic reality TV family as they return back to their home country as they attempt to restart their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup
The changes keep on coming to the Dick Wolf universe. Following major shakeups at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and One Chicago title Chicago P.D., a behind-the-scenes shakeup is rocking Law & Order: Organized Crime. Variety confirmed Friday that Bryan Goluboff is exiting the series as showrunner, with Sean Jablonski replacing him.
Chris Rock Finally Opens up About Will Smith and Their Infamous Oscars Moment
Chris Rock has made plenty of jokes about his physical encounter with Will Smith at the Oscars, but the comedian has finally broken his silence on more serious terms. According to The Daily Mail, Rock ditched the "dignified silence" while kicking off his UK tour with Dave Chappelle. Rock and...
'The Challenge: USA': Cashay Reveals the Real Story Behind the Fab Five, Talks Post-Reality TV Future
The Challenge: USA featured its first solo female elimination on Wednesday's episode. After Big Brother stars Alyssa Lopez and Angela Rummans took aim at the Fab Five during the daily challenge, Sarah Lacina found herself in the elimination round after coming in last place. While another member of the Fab Five, Desi Williams, won the daily, it wasn't enough to prevent another member of the alliance, Cashay Proudfoot, from being sent in against Sarah.
